The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Austin Romine hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the New York Yankees beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 7-5, on Wednesday.
Zach Greinke, before his trade to Houston, struck out seven and pitched five innings of two-run ball for Arizona. He was in line for the win before Romine’s shot off Yoshihisa Hirano (3-5).
n Mets 4, White Sox 2
CHICAGO — New York’s Jacob deGrom and Chicago’s Lucas Giolito dueled. Justin Wilson played magician. There was not much offense, but there doesn’t need to be when the pitching is on point.
Pitching carried the Mets until the ninth, when the offense woke up. Against Alex Colome, Todd Frazier singled to plate the go-ahead run before Michael Conforto eventually slapped a two-run single.
n Twins 7, Marlins 4
MIAMI — Jose Berrios struck out a season-high 11 in seven innings, and Minnesota hit three homers in a win over Miami.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
n Giants 5, Phillies 1
PHILADELPHIA — Jeff Samardzija tossed three-hit ball over six scoreless innings, Buster Posey, Pablo Sandoval and Kevin Pillar homered in a five-run fifth, and short-handed San Francisco beat Philadelphia.
San Francisco finished July 19-6, the best record in the majors, and gained ground in the NL wild-card standings after entering 2 1/2 games behind.
The Phillies fell a half-game back of Washington for the second spot in the wild-card race.
n Reds 4, Pirates 1
CINCINNATI — Pittsburgh and Cincinnati were on its best behavior as the Reds won behind a strong performance from Luis Castillo.
The Pirates have gone 3-16 since the All-Star break, prompting them to deal starter Jordan Lyles to Milwaukee at the start of the series. They couldn’t muster much against Castillo (10-4), who recovered from his worst start of the season. The All-Star allowed a career-high six runs in a 12-2 loss to the Rockies on Friday.
n Braves 5, Nationals 5
WASHINGTON — Josh Donaldson homered against Sean Doolittle in the top of the 10th, and Atlanta pulled out a victory over Washington to take two of three in the series, and pad its NL East lead to 6 1/2 games.
n Dodgers 5, Rockies 1
DENVER — Will Smith hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning to break open a scoreless game, and lead Los Angeles over Colorado.
Kristopher Negrón also went deep during the rally, and Alex Verdugo had four hits. Joe Kelly (5-3) pitched the eighth inning to earn the win.
n Cubs 2, Cardinals 0
ST. LOUIS — Kyle Hendricks struck out seven in seven innings, and Ian Happ hit an RBI single in the sixth inning to break a scoreless tie as Chicago beat St. Louis, and moved into a tie with the Cardinals atop the NL Central.
The teams have identical 57-50 records. The Cardinal have lost three of their last four.
Hendricks (8-8) improved to 8-0 in his last 11 starts against the Cardinals.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Indians 10, Astros 4
CLEVELAND — Roberto Pérez homered twice, Carlos Santana and Jason Kipnis each hit a three-run shot, and Cleveland capped a power-packed day with a win over Houston.
Perez hit a three-run homer in the second inning off rookie José Urquidy (1-1) and a solo shot in the sixth as the Indians stayed on Minnesota’s heels in the AL Central.
n Tigers 9, Angels 1
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jake Rogers, Brandon Dixon and Gordon Beckham went deep, Daniel Norris picked up his first win since May 12, and Detroit defeated Los Angeles to take the three-game series.
Rogers opened the scoring in the third with his first homer in the majors. The rookie catcher, who was called up on Tuesday, deposited a José Suarez fastball over the wall in left for a solo shot.
Dixon and Beckham homered during a five-run eighth inning off Luis García.
n Blue Jays 4, Royals 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Freddy Galvis and rookie Bo Bichette hit solo home runs to lead Toronto over Kansas City for a three-game sweep.
Bichette hit his first career homer to open the eighth inning against Royals starter Jakob Junis, a drive to left field. Galvis cleared the center field wall with his 16th to open the seventh.
n Rays 8, Red Sox 5
BOSTON — Kevin Kiermaier homered on the first pitch he saw after coming off the injured list, and Austin Meadows hit a three-run shot to lead Tampa Bay over Boston, and help the Rays keep pace in the AL wild-card race.