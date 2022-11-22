Shikellamy goalie Cassi Ronk was named to the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association All-State team, joining two prolific Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference goal scorers Loren Gehret and Kayla Keefer.
The league coaches released their all-star team on Tuesday after the final two teams completed their seasons over the weekend.
State champions Central Columbia and Southern Columbia put eight players on the PHAC Division 2 girls' soccer all-star team, while District 4-3A champion Shikellamy placed seven players on the first team in Division 1.
Ronk led the Braves to 16 wins and a District 4 title. She finished the year with 101 saves and a 90 percent save percentage, allowing 19 goals in 21 games. Gehret finished with a school-record 44 goals and added 23 assists as the Tigers won their third state title in a row. Keefer helped Central Columbia to an unbeaten 25-0 season and the PIAA Class 2A state title. She finished with 57 goals and 27 assists.
The Braves, who won their first district title since 2016, had two first-team HAC-1 all-stars at all three levels.
Senior forwards Sophia Feathers and Makenna Zellers, midfielders Paige Fausey and Elli Ronk, junior defenders Rorey Egan and Blaire Balestrini were first-team picks along with Cassie Ronk at goalie. Ronk, Egan and Balestrini are juniors.
Selinsgrove placed four players on the HAC-1 first team, including forward Abby Parise, midfielder Ella Magee, defender Gianna Gamble and senior keeper Kirsten Yoder. Lewisburg, who made the state playoffs after upsetting unbeaten Montoursville in the district semifinals, had three first-team picks: Sophie Kilbride at forward, Kara Braizer at midfield and defender Maddie Still.
Danville had two first-team picks in forward Maddie Merrell and defender Maddie Sauers. Merrell was the only freshman picked to the first team.
In the HAC-2, three-time state champion Southern Columbia had three-first honorees: Gehret, Sophie Shadle and Emma Genners. All three are seniors.
Milton's first-team picks were junior Mackenzie Lopez, freshman Sammy Roarty, sophomore Lilly Batman and senior goalie Mo Reiner.
Warrior Run sophomore Raygan Lust was also a first-team honoree.
PENNSYLVANIA HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
GIRLS ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
Division I
First-team
Forwards: Madison Merrell, fr., Danville; Sophie Kilbride, sr., Lewisburg; Lydia Earnest, sr., Montoursville; Abby Parise, jr., Selinsgrove; Sophia Feathers, sr., Shikellamy; McKenna Zellers, sr., Shikellamy. Midfielders: Kara Brazier, jr., Lewisburg; Brn Jacopetti, jr., Montoursville; Ella Magee, sr., Selinsgrove; Paige Fausey, sr., Shikellamy; Eli Ronk, jr., Shikellamy; Elizabeth Shultz, jr., Williamsport; Defense: Madison Sauers, sr., Danville; Maddie Still, sr., Lewisburg; Natalie Reeder, sr., Montoursville; Gianna Gamble, so., Selinsgrove; Rorey Egan, jr., Shikellamy; Blaire Balestrini, jr., Shikellamy; Goalies: Kirsten Yoder, sr., Selinsgrove; Cassi Ronk, sr., Shikellmay.
Coach of the year: Vic Gorini, Montoursville.
Second team
Forwards: Lily Hendricks, jr., Central Mountain; Devon Walker, sr., Jersey Shore; Mikayla Long, sr., Lewisburg; Nyla Kutney, sr., Montoursville; Carly Nye, jr., Shamokin; Jaelynn Helmrich, fr., Williamsport; Midfielders: Taylor Campbell, jr., Central Mountain; Lucy Pickle, jr., Danville; Grace Everett, jr., Danville; Averi Mahle, sr., Jersey Shore; Maria Bozella, so., Lewisburg; Haylee Nava, sr., Selinsgrove; Defense: Piper Wagner, so., Jersey Shore; Laurel Boyer, fr., Lewisburg; Natalie Bennett, jr., Montoursville; Payton Bragalone, jr., Montoursville; Ava Gamble, jr., Selinsgrove; Miah Jones, sr. Williamsport; Goalies: Ava Hughes, fr., Shamokin; Sarah Spring, sr., Williamsport.
Honorable mention
Central Mountain: Halie Lodek, jr.; Julia Smith, jr.; Danville: Jill Neid, jr.; Maren Bowman, jr.; Jersey Shore: Rees Bierly, fr.; Aliyah Neece, sr.; Lewisburg: Julia Monaco, fr.; Caroline Blakeslee, so.; Montoursville: Emma Cline, jr.; Emma Wood, jr.; Selinsgrove: Amsa Courntey, sr.; Emily Aument, fr.; Shamokin: Gabby Orner, so.; Ally Waugh, jr.; Shikellamy: Jillian Deivert, fr.; Emma Koontz, so.; Williamsport: Nylah Ford, so.; Mia Clark, sr.
Division II
First team
Forwards: Ava Billmeyer, jr., Bloomsburg; Kayla Keefer, jr., Central Columbia; Haley Bull, so., Central Columbia; Sarah Fritz, jr., Mifflinburg; Mackenzie Lopez, jr., Milton; Loren Gehret, sr., Southern Columbia; Midfielders: Madeline Evans, sr., Bloomsburg; Lindsey Bull, sr., Central Columbia; Taylor Beachey, sr., midfield; Sammy Roarty, fr., Milton; Sophie Shadle, sr., Southern Columbia; Raygun Lust, so., Warrior Run; Defense: Rachel Williams, sr., Bloomsburg; Norah Berry, sr., Central Columbia; Gigi Duncan, jr., Central Columbia; Ella Shuck, sr., Mifflinburg; Lilly Batman, so., Milton; Emma Genners, sr., Southern Columbia; Goalies: Alyssa Shuman, sr., Bloomsburg; Mo Reiner, sr., Milton.
Co-coaches of the year: Ryan Polly, Central Columbia; Cody Hack, Hughesville.
Second team
Forwards: Brynna Zentner, jr., Bloomsburg; Makenzie Leitenberger, jr., Hughesville; Sophia Clark, jr., Hughesville; Rachel Keister, jr., Midd-West; Ryen Rousch, sr., Milton; Peyton Wisloski, jr., Southern Columbia; Midfielders: Ella Sedor, sr., Central Columbia; Jaicee Karaffa, sr., Central Columbia; Alli Anstadt, so., Hughesville; Katie Witkoski, sr., Mount Carmel; Kennadie Reamer, fr., Southern Columbia; Maggie Sheetz, sr., Warrior Run; Defenders: Camden Wasielewski, so., Bloomsburg; Kate Fortin, sr., Hughesville; Hailey Poust, sr., Hughesville; Emma Martin, sr., Midd-West; Jadyn Jankowski, jr., Southern Columbia; Lindsey Trapani, sr., Warrior Run; Goalies: Rylee Weaver, sr., Midd-West; Quinn Johnston, jr., Southern Columbia.
Honorable mention
Bloomsburg: Teagan Serrano, so.; Charly Schlaugh, jr.; Central Columbia: Ava Klingerman, so.; Adi Mitchell, jr.; Hughesville: Kylie Temple, fr.; Bailey Gavitt, so.; Loyalsock: Alexis Whitehead, sr.; Gigi Parlante, jr.; Midd-West: Becca Yount, sr.; Chloe Sauer, sr.; Mifflinburg: Lydia Knepp, sr.; Kylei Martin, jr.; Milton: Maddie Zeiber, so.; Carly Neidig, sr.; Mount Carmel: Gabby McGinley, sr.; Lexi Kane, sr.; Southern Columbia: Ava Yancoskie, sr.; Noelle Davis, so.; Warrior Run: Amara Beiber, jr.; Kiley Bohart, sr.;