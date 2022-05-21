WILLIAMSPORT — Elli Ronk surprised herself.
Not only by fending off Selinsgrove’s Carly Aument as they hustled down the homestretch, the Class 3A 400-meter race still very much up in the air. Yet what really pleased the Shikellamy sophomore was the time she posted while claiming gold.
Ronk spent two of the past three days popping impressive numbers — whether racing in an individual event or competing in a relay with her Braves teammates — as they chased the team championship at the District 4 Class 3A girls’ meet Saturday at Williamsport High School’s steamy STA Stadium.
Ronk brought home four gold medals from the two-day exercise, winning the 4x800-meter relay on Thursday night before collecting first-place prizes in the 4x100, 4x400 and in the open 400-meter race after outdueling Aument.
Mining gold was just one aspect of Ronk’s weekend, though, as the Braves set school records in the 4x100, 4x400 and 400 with Ronk running a leg or the entire race.
While Ronk teamed up with Cameron Hoover, Emma Koontz and Paige Fausey to capture the 4x100, the nifty 50.37 they ran was nearly a half-second faster than the 50.79 the foursome posted earlier this season.
Ronk even ran the final leg of Class 3A’s final race — Alyssa Keeley, Koontz and Fausey lugged the baton before Ronk brought it home — edging Aument and company by .06 seconds as the Braves popped a 4:04.16 that erased the 4:04.99 posted in 2014.
Yet it was the open 400 where Ronk really stood out while chasing down Aument from behind, as she clocked a 58.13 that lopped some two seconds off her previous-best time while lowering the program record (58.72) set in 2017 by Yoangelys Cedeno.
Did we mention that Ronk surprised herself with her come-from-behind victory?
“I’m very proud of myself," said Ronk, who until Saturday had never cracked one minute in the 400. "And I want to say thank you to Carly, because without her I wouldn’t have gotten that time. I really surprised myself.”
Having doubled up a season ago by claiming the 800- and 1,600-meter runs, Keeley undoubtedly wasn’t as surprised about heading for home with four golds in her well-worn travel bag. While the win in the 4x800 arrived Thursday night, the Bloomsburg recruit spent Day 2 winning the 1,600 (5:15.59) and 800 (2:21.27) before leading the Braves into a 4x400 fray they ultimately claimed as their own.
“We brought a lot of ice packs, a lot of coolers, a lot of drinks to hydrate with, so we were prepared for the heat end of it,” Keeley said after removing an ice bag from her steaming forehead.
Keeley’s plan going out was to stay with the pack, then use the speed she displays when running the 400 and 800 to close out the race.
“I’m really happy that I was able to win twice in the mile,” she said.
Shikellamy’s win in the 4x400 relay enabled the Braves to hold off Selinsgrove and capture the team championship with 141 points. Selinsgrove was in it right to end, finishing with 133.66 points.
Aument still had a terrific day, as the fleet-footed Seal collared victories in the 100 (12.52) and 200 (25.71).
“It’s really nice to be able to run in hot weather, because it helps your body to be able to push through better,” said Aument, who knocked .10 off her previous-best time in the 100 while beating teammate Maryrose Molina-Shuman (12.95) to the finish line.
Selinsgrove also picked up victories in the 3,200 from Shaela Kruskie (11:21.58) and in the long jump from Abby Parise (17-2¾).
The other Valley victory came in the 300 hurdles as Makayla Weber cracked 47 seconds for the second consecutive week, pounding out PRs both times. On Saturday, Weber posted a 46.55 that enabled her to repeat in the 300 hurdles.
“I’m right where I want to be, and I’m hoping to shave off even more time next week at states,” said Weber, who will compete in track and soccer at Penn State-Harrisburg. “I’m excited to run. Track and field has really helped me grow as a person and as an athlete."
Weber also ran on the Mifflinburg 4x100 (51.40) that finished second — Peyton Yocum, Ally Shaffer and Avery Metzger ran the first three legs — came in third in the 100 hurdles (16.87) and was part of a Wildcats group that closed with a fifth in the 4x400 relay.
On the Class 2A side, Milton captured its first team title (89.33) by holding off Lewisburg (84.66) and Bloomsburg (84.50). Janae Bergey’s fourth-place finish in the 200 and the Black Panthers’ seventh in the 4x400 were key moments that helped Rod Harris’ group hang on.
“We’ve been building a program for years,” Harris said. “This is our first (district title) ever. And I couldn’t be more happy for my senior girls — Leah Walter, Janae Bergey, Riley Murray, Anita Shek and all the others I may have forgotten — to ride out into the sunset by putting it up on a banner in the school … that’s never gonna be taken down.
“I’m so proud of these girls for what they accomplished.”
While Murray cleared 11-0 to claim the pole vault, Morgan Reiner (127-2) and Mackenzie Lopez (125-8) went one-two in the javelin. Both of them hit big throws on their final attempts, efforts that enabled them to claim the top two steps on the medal stand.
“I was doing great,” Lopez said. “I knew Mo was in second, but all I wanted to do was go all the way — even if she beat me I’ll still love her and know I’m going to states.”
Reiner added: “Lots of really, really good competitors showed up today, but once we both hit that state mark it was just huge, huge for our confidence. At that point, we were just trying to have fun with it, no matter what anybody else threw.”
Murray’s haul included her gold in the pole vault, a second in the 100 hurdles with a career-best time (15.40), running the anchor leg on the Black Panthers’ 4x100 relay (50.47) that wound up third yet made the state qualifying standard and will have a chance to defend the title they won last year. Bergey, Lopez and Camron Roush ran the first three legs.
Murray also tied for eighth place in the high jump (4-10).
“I am so tired,” said Murray, who competed in pole vault, high jump and 4x100 relay about the same time since all three had morning starts. “I’m ready to take a nap.
“Rod just wanted me to come out here and compete, and I think I did that pretty well. He just wanted me to do what I always do. Yeah, it was a pretty good day.”
Milton also picked up a timely second place from Shek (35-10¼) in the shot put, which was won by Mount Carmel’s Avery Dowkus (39-4) with a meet-record throw. District records also fell in the high jump and in the 800.
Relying on its strength and depth in the track events, Lewisburg was right there at the end before winding up second in the team race. Michael Espinosa’s Green Dragons won the 4x400 relay, lowering their state-best time to 4:03.25.
Siena Brazier, Kyra Binney and Caroline Blakeslee ran the first three legs, but Elena Malone wrapped things up by posting a sub-58 second split. Brazier also doubled up in the 100 (15.34) and 300 hurdles (47.81), defending her 2021 crowns in both events.
Malone, meanwhile, blazed to a win in the 200 (25.99) — the only individual District 4 championship the Lafayette recruit has secured in her splendid running career. All of her other district medals came while running legs on relay units.
DISTRICT 4 TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS
WILLIAMSPORT HIGH SCHOOL'S STA STADIUM
CLASS 3A
TEAM SCORES: 1. Shikellamy, 141; 2. Selinsgrove, 133.66; 3. Williamsport, 99.33; 4. Mifflinburg, 68; 5. Athens, 48; 6. Shamokin, 39.5; 7. Jersey Shore, 27.50.
100: Carly Aument, Selinsgrove, 12.52; 2. Maryrose Molina-Shuman, Selinsgrove, 12.95; 3. Emma Koontz, Shikellamy, 12.97; 4. Keyana Springman, Williamsport, 13.13; 5. Abigail Corson, Jersey Shore, 13.24; 6. Natalia Mills, Williamsport, 13.31.
200: 1. Carly Aument, Selinsgrove, 25.71; 2. Emma Koontz, Shikellamy, 27.06; 3. Abigail Corson, Jersey Shore, 27.18; 4. Hannah Walker, Athens, 27.26; 5. Avery Metzger, Mifflinburg, 27.37; 6. Paige Fausey, Shikellamy, 27.51.
400: 1. Elli Ronk, Shikellamy, 58.13; 2. Carly Aument, Selinsgrove, 58.63; 3. Maryrose Molina-Shuman, Selinsgrove, 1:00.38; 4. Avery Metzger, Mifflinburg, 1:01.78; 5. Alexis Bressi, Shamokin, 1:02.44; 6. Ellie Fisher, Williamsport, 1:02.77.
800: 1. Alyssa Keeley, Shikellamy, 2:21.27; 2. Emily Fry, Selinsgrove, 2:25.35; 3. Emily Hale, Williamsport, 2:26.72; 4. Kamryn Kramer, Shamokin, 2:27.34; 5. Emma Bronson, Athens, 2:30.70; 6. Anna Harstead, Williamsport, 2:32.57.
1,600: 1. Alyssa Keeley, Shikellamy, 5:15.59; 2. Shaela Kruskie, Selinsgrove, 5:20.46; 3. Emma Bronson, Athens, 5:21.69; 4. Emily Hale, Williamsport, 5:25.84; 5. Bri Hennett, Shikellamy, 5:29.86; 6. Kamryn Kramer, Shamokin, 5:33.01.
3,200: 1. Shaela Kruskie, Selinsgrove, 11:21.58; 2. Sara Bronson, Athens, 11:29.32; 3. Bri Hennett, Shikellamy, 11:40.49; 4. Olivia Solomon, Shikellamy, 12:05.05; 5. Ade Leason, Selinsgrove, 12:20.94; 6. Breia Mayes, Selinsgrove, 12:38.62.
100 hurdles: 1. Anyae Grissom, Williamsport, 16.10; 2. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 16.19; 3. Makayla Weber, Mifflinburg, 16.87; 4. Cameron Hoover, Shikellamy, 16.95; 5. Gina Carapellucci, Shamokin, 16.98; 6. Hannah Walker, Athens, 17.06.
300 hurdles: 1. Makayla Weber, Mifflinburg, 46.55; 2. Hannah Walker, Athens, 48.32; 3. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 49.56; 4. Ava Blair, Selinsgrove, 50.83; 5. Emma Bronowicz, Shikellamy, 50.95; 6. Peyton Yocum, Mifflinburg, 51.05.
4x100 relay: 1. Shikellamy (Cameron Hoover, Emma Koontz, Paige Fausey, Elli Ronk), 50.37; 2. Mifflinburg (Peyton Yocum, Ally Shaffer, Avery Metzger, Makayla Weber), 51.40; 3. Selinsgrove (Cierra Adams, Erin Merwine, Lexy Freed, Sydney Schmouder), 53.19; 4. Shamokin (Brooke Klinger, Carly Nye, Christine Horning, Gina Carapellucci), 54.73; 5. Athens, 55.21.
4x400 relay: 1. Shikellamy (Alyssa Keeley, Emma Koontz, Paige Fausey, Elli Ronk), 4:04.16; 2. Selinsgrove (Maryrose Molina-Shuman, Abby Parise, Emily Fry, Carly Aument), 4:04.22; 3. Williamsport, 4:15.40; 4. Jersey Shore, 4:17.33; 5. Mifflinburg (Natalie Osborne, Avery Metzger, Peyton Yocum, Makayla Weber), 4:18.38; 6. Athens, 4:23.78.
Long jump: 1. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 17-2¾; 2. Countess Lingard, Williamsport, 16-7½; 3. Natalia Mills, Williamsport, 16-0½; 4. Mya Thompson, Athens, 15-11½; 5. Elizabeth Sheesley, Mifflinburg, 15-8; 6. Maryrose Molina-Shuman, Selinsgrove, 15-6¾.
Discus: 1. Taniyah Martin, Williamsport, 105-10; 2. Meghan Bussey, Shikellamy, 94-2; 3. Olivia Bartlow, Athens, 93-10; 4. Olivia Holmes, 93-8; 5. Peyton Puttman, Shamokin, 87-9; 6. Luseane Ma’afu, Williamsport, 87-1; 7. Olivia Spotts, Jersey Shore, 87-1; 8. Alayna Davis, Selinsgrove, 86-0.
CLASS 2A
TEAM SCORES: 1. Milton, 89.33; 2. Lewisburg, 84.66; 3. Bloomsburg, 84.50; 4. Southern Columbia, 61; 5. Central Columbia, 60.50; 6. Montoursville, 56.66; 7. Danville, 46; 8. (tie) Towanda and Mount Carmel, 36; 10. Hughesville, 26; 11. Wyalusing, 20.33; 12. Warrior Run, 18; 13. Loyalsock, 17; 14. Midd-West, 14; 15. Northwest, 13.50; 16. Northeast Bradford, 13; 17. Troy, 11; 18. South Williamsport, 10.50; 19. Montgomery, 3; 20. Canton, 1.
100: 1. Anneliese Getola, Troy, 12.61; 2. Janae Bergey, Milton, 12.80; 3. Liberty Gearinger, Central Columbia, 12.83; 4. Olivia Haley, Wyalusing, 12.99; 5. Katie Ryder, Loyalsock, 13.11; 6. Andi Gutshall, Bloomsburg, 13.23; 7. Bryn Derrick, Hughesville, 13.28; 8. Rilee McMahan, Central Columbia, 13.39.
200: 1. Elena Malone, Lewisburg, 25.99; 2. Kendra Stout, Central Columbia, 26.06; 3. Caroline Blakeslee, Lewisburg, 26.20; 4. Janae Bergey, Milton, 26.52; 5. Katie Ryder, Loyalsock, 26.66; 6. Liberty Gearinger, Central Columbia, 26.68; 7. Olivia Haley, Wyalusing, 26.78; 8. Anneliese Getola, Troy, 27.02.
400: 1. Lily Saul, Montoursville, 56.56; 2. Elena Malone, Lewisburg, 58.57; 3. Olivia Haley, Wyalusing, 59.51; 4. Anna Dunn, Towanda, 59.69; 5. Kylie Bieber, Hughesville, 1:00.13; 6. Haley Bull, Central Columbia, 1:01.53; 7. Cassidy Savitski, Southern Columbia,1:01.55; 8. Alyssa Hoover, Midd-West, 1:01.69.
800: 1. Lily Saul, Montoursville, 2:13.20 (meet record: previous mark of 2:14.30 set in 2008 by Kalyn Fisher of Lewisburg); 2. Kate Moncavage, Southern Columbia, 2:13.68; 3. Charlotte Barckley, South Williamsport, 2:23.12; 4. Alyssa Hoover, Midd-West, 2:24.46; 5. Bella Johns, Danville, 2:24.91; 6. Hailey Poust, Hughesville, 2:26.17; 7. Raya Pauling, Montoursville, 2:27.94; 8. Sienna Dunkleberger, Warrior Run, 2:28.45.
1,600: 1. Maizy Aikey, Bloomsburg, 5:19.34; 2. Victoria Bartholomew, Danville, 5:24.99; 3. Jenna Binney, Lewisburg, 5:27.96; 4. Coyla Bartholomew, Danville, 5:29.44; 5. Alivia Shen, Danville, 5:32.81; 6. Leah Walter, Milton, 5:33.91; 7. Kayla Beebe, Wyalusing, 5:34.77; 8. Camille McRoberts, Canton, 5:36.97.
3,200: Maizy Aikey, Bloomsburg, 11:15.31; 2. Gracelyn Laudermilch, Northeast Bradford, 11:36.74; 3. Coyla Bartholomew, Danville, 11:40.04; 4. Sage Dunkleberger, Warrior Run, 11:57.49; 5. Hannah Bartholomew, Danville, 12:14.34; 6. Emma Parker, Danville, 12:21.51; 7. Alanna Jacob, Lewisburg, 12:24.76; 8. Haley Conner, Southern Columbia, 12:28.40.
100 hurdles: 1. Siena Brazier, Lewisburg, 15.34; 2. Riley Murray, Milton, 15.40; 3. Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 15.78; 4. Brynna Zentner, Bloomsburg, 16.00; 5. Madeline Ikeler, Lewisburg, 16.29; 6. Alexis Beaver, Milton, 16.76; 7. Madison Cardello, Lewisburg, 16.83; 8. Ava Rebuck, Central Columbia, 17.31.
300 hurdles: 1. Siena Brazier, Lewisburg, 47.81; 2. Brynna Zentner, Bloomsburg, 48.11; 3. Camryn Pyle, Midd-West, 48.31; 4. Emma Cline, Montoursville, 48.76; 5. Sarah Sharp, Danville, 48.84; 6. Mackenzie Lopez, Milton, 48.92; 7. Madeline Ikeler, Lewisburg, 49.47; 8. Kelci Carle, Towanda, 49.75.
4x100 relay: 1. Central Columbia, 49.87; 2. Bloomsburg, 50.15; 3. Milton (Janae Bergey, Mackenzie Lopez, Camron Roush, Riley Murray), 50.47; 4. Southern Columbia (Sophie Shadle, Myranda Malacusky, Peyton Wisloski, Loren Gehret), 51.04; 5. Hughesville, 51.10; 6. Lewisburg (Torrence Spicher, Madeleine Still, Maria Bozella, Caroline Blakeslee), 51.45; 7. Towanda, 51.49; 8. Loyalsock, 51.64.
4x400 relay: 1. Lewisburg (Siena Brazier, Kyra Binney, Caroline Blakeslee, Elena Malone), 4:03.25; 2. Central Columbia, 4:05.74; 3. Montoursville, 4:05.98; 4. Towanda, 4:08.40; 5. Hughesville, 4:12.97; 6. Southern Columbia (Evelyn Cook, Kate Moncavage, Annabelle Reck, Cassidy Savitski), 4:13.28; 7. Milton (Leah Walter, Aaliyah Myers, Alexis Beaver, Janae Bergey), 4:15.48; 8. Bloomsburg, 4:16.15.
High jump: 1. Porschia Bennett, Towanda, 5-8 (meet record: breaks previous mark of 5-7 set in 2010 by Regan Rogers of Wellsboro); 2. Jordan Bowman, Northwest, 5-2; 3. Maddy Hall, Loyalsock, 5-2; 4 (tie). Caitlyn Weatherill, Central Columbia and Brooklyn Lentz, South Williamsport, 5-0; 6. Loren Gehret, Southern Columbia, 5-0; 7. Brynna Zentner, Bloomsburg, 5-0; 8. (tie) Riley Murray, Milton, Hannah Ely, Wyalusing and Jayden Phillips, Montoursville, 4-10.
Pole vault: 1. Riley Murray, Milton, 11-0; 2. Aurora Cieslukowski, Warrior Run, 10-6; 3. (tie) Jade Drogan, Bloomsburg and Morgan Hermanofski, Northwest, 10-0; 5. Ava Snyder, Central Columbia, 9-6; 6. Hazel Buonopane, Lewisburg, 9-6; 7. Kendall Simms, Montoursville, 9-6; 8. (tie) Torrence Spicher, Lewisburg, Ella Mirshahi, Lewisburg and Josslyn Davis, Montoursville, 9-0.
Triple jump: 1. Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 35-3½; 2. Charity Vellner, Mount Carmel, 33-8½; 3. Cassidy Savitski, Southern Columbia, 33-6; 4. Jacklyn Hopple, Milton, 32-11; 5. Caitlyn Weatherill, Central Columbia, 32-8¾; 6. Sara Dewyer, Milton, 32-8; 7. Hailey Myers, Hughesville, 32-4¾; 8. Katie Hughes, Loyalsock, 32-4¼.
Shot put: 1. Avery Dowkus, Mount Carmel, 39-4 (meet record: previous mark of 39-2½ was set in 2001 by Skyra Blanchard of Lewisburg); 2. Anita Shek, Milton, 35-10¼; 3. Alli Griscavage, Southern Columbia, 35-3¾; 4. Sydney Hunsinger, Central Columbia, 33-11; 5. Brynn Evert, Mount Carmel, 33-4; 6. Anna Baylor, Montoursville, 31-7½; 7, Chloe Sauer, Midd-West, 31-7; 8. Emma Neuber, Northeast Bradford, 31-4.
Javelin: 1. Morgan Reiner, Milton, 127-2; 2. Mackenzie Lopez, Milton, 125-8; 3. Quinn Johnston, Southern Columbia, 119-6; 4. Valerie Badger, Montoursville, 116-7; 5. Maisie Neuber, Northeast Bradford, 115-7; 6. Lauren Anderson, Montgomery, 114-11; 7. Ellie Maeulen, Montoursville, 113-9; 8. Alexis Keefer, Loyalsock, 108-8.