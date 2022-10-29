MILTON – While others may have been anxious as Shikellamy hustled toward its bench area for the halftime break with a one-goal lead, Elli Ronk wasn’t bothered as she caught a needed breather.
Knowing how explosive the Braves can be, Ronk was anticipating the inevitable eruption to begin, one featuring goals piling up in the opposite net. Yet as it turned out, Ronk didn’t need to wait.
Seems she was the flammable one just waiting to go off.
Pocketing three goals and assisting on two others, Ronk’s fireworks played a huge role as Mick Bilger’s Braves lit up Athens 5-0 in a District 4 Class 3A girls’ soccer semifinal Saturday at Milton’s Alumni Stadum.
“I don’t know about everyone else because we were pretty confident,” Ronk said. “Coming off 1-0 wasn’t very scary, because I know my team and we can kill.”
Lily Persing and McKenna Zellers added finishes as Shikellamy (15-4-0) hustled into Wednesday’s final opposite Selinsgrove at 5 p.m. back at Milton.
Karlee Bartlow finished with 17 saves for Athens (8-10-1), which was under duress from the start as tremendous build-up was leading to prime opportunities the Braves just couldn’t put away.
Ronk was able to give the Braves a 1-0 advantage at 13:45, sticking home a rebound of her own shot. And that goal-scoring sequence was set up when Ronk ran on to a deflected Sophia Feathers ball.
While the Braves didn’t beat Bartlow again until well into the second half, Shikellamy’s backfield encountered few issues as Blaire Balestrini, Emma Koontz and Alexis Farrow cleaned up whatever slipped through.
“We were pretty dominant the whole way up through our lineup, from defense to forwards,” Bilger said. “Everyone knows to transition back fast and make it really hard for them through that middle third.”
Nonetheless, Shik’s 1-0 halftime edge had Bilger anxious since his Braves were ousted in last season’s semifinals in penalty kicks by the same Selinsgrove side they’ll encounter in the final. One or two more finishes would eliminate those uncertainties and almost guarantee an appearance in the district title game.
Still up 1-0 with nearly 19 minutes gone in the second half, Ronk was controlling the ball in the center of the field when Persing uncorked a quick “Elli” indicating she was free. Ronk pivoted, saw her freshman teammate ready to shift into a higher gear, slipped a ball to the flank, and watched Persing take off toward the goal.
One strike from the right wing later, Shik led 2-0.
“We all got a lot more confident when the second one went in,” Ronk admitted.
Ronk added two more finishes — the second capped her hat trick at 74:27 — while Zellers potted the last goal.
Freshman Jilly Deivert wasn’t rewarded with a goal or assist, but her play on the left flank was sensational. Everything the youngster does is calculated, and she can change the pace – even in mid-stride.
Yet while the Braves were able to dominate in the offensive half of the field, Cassi Ronk (4 saves) was barely tested as her younger sister wreaked all sorts of havoc in the final third. Sum everything up and Bilger’s Braves were ticketed for their first final since a 1-0 loss in 2019 … to Athens.
“I’m just playing my heart out for our seniors, because they deserve everything,” Elli Ronk said.
“We couldn’t be more blessed with talent,” Bilger added. “It’s rough at times because we have so much talent it’s hard to figure out where all the pieces go. We do our best to utilize what we have and they came through today.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A PLAYOFFS
SEMIFINAL
at Milton HS
SHIKELLAMY 5, ATHENS 0
First half
S-Elli Ronk (Sophia Feathers), 13:45.
Second half
S-Lily Persing (E.Ronk), 58:27; S-E.Ronk (McKenna Zellers), 63:16; S-E.Ronk (Rorey Egan), 74:27; S-Zellers (E.Ronk), 78:23.
Shots: S 22-4. Corners: S 8-2. Saves: Athens 17 (Karlee Bartlow); Shikellamy 4 (Cassi Ronk).