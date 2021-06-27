The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS — The only thing that got in Max Kranick’s way was the weather.
Kranick, who pitched for Valley View High School in the Scranton area, pitched five perfect innings in his major league debut before a 64-minute rain delay forced him from the game, and the Pittsburgh Pirates went on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 Sunday.
“Crazy feeling, incredible feeling,“ Kranick said. ”I’ll remember this day forever.”
In a season in which there have already been a modern-day record seven no-hitters, Kranick (1-0) made a bid for perhaps the most unlikely premiere pitching performance of all-time.
The 23-year-old righty, who had never pitched above the High-A levels of the minors until this season, set down all 15 batters he faced against a Cardinals lineup that included All-Stars Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and Yadier Molina.
Kranick struck out three, and threw only 50 pitches, 36 for strikes. The Pirates led 7-0 when the rain forced a halt, ending the perfect-game bid by the 11th-round pick in the 2016 draft.
Dodgers 7, Cubs 1
LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw racked up a season-high 13 strikeouts over eight dominant innings, and Zach McKinstry hit a grand slam in the second inning as Los Angeles beat Chicago.
Cody Bellinger homered in his second straight game, and drove in three runs in the Dodgers’ third consecutive win over Chicago after four Cubs pitchers combined for a no-hitter in the series opener Thursday.
Nationals 5, Marlins 1
MIAMI — Washington ace Max Scherzer allowed one run in six innings.
Trea Turner and Josh Bell each hit a two-run homer in the sixth against Sandy Alcantara to break the game open. The Nationals earned a split of their four-game series.
Scherzer (7-4) struck out seven and lowered his ERA to 2.14.
Padres 5, Diamondbacks 4
SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a go-ahead double during San Diego’s three-run rally in the seventh inning, and the Padres took two of three against the team with baseball’s worst record.
Arizona routed San Diego 10-1 on Saturday to snap its record 24-game road losing streak. The Diamondbacks were looking to win consecutive games for the first time since May 10-11, and take their first series win since the season’s first month.
Brewers 5, Rockies 0
MILWAUKEE — Keston Hiura homered, doubled and drove in three runs to back a sharp performance by Eric Lauer, and Milwaukee beat Colorado for its fifth consecutive victory.
Lauer (2-3) struck out six over six innings of two-hit ball.
Omar Narváez also went deep as the NL Central-leading Brewers completed a three-game sweep and improved to 26-9 in day games, the best mark in the majors.
Braves 4, Reds 0
CINCINNATI — Atlanta’s Kyle Muller earned his first career victory, and Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley went deep for the Braves.
Muller (1-1) who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett before the game, cruised through five innings, allowing one hit with a career-high nine strikeouts.
Acuña connected in the fifth, making it 3-0 with a solo drive to center for his 21st homer.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Red Sox 9, Yankees 2
BOSTON — Kiké Hernández and Rafael Devers homered in the first inning as Boston hammered Gerrit Cole, routing New York to complete a second straight sweep of its longtime rivals.
J.D. Martinez and Christian Vázquez also homered for the Red Sox. Eduardo Rodriguez (6-4) was solid in earning his first win in nine starts.
Boston outscored New York 18-7 in the three-game series at Fenway Park, improving to 6-0 against the Yankees this year and moving a season-best 16 games above .500.
Blue Jays 5, Orioles 2
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Toronto star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in two runs to raise his major league-leading RBI total to 66.
The Blue Jays tallied 12 hits in closing out a four-game series with their seventh win in eight games. Five of those victories came against the Orioles, who have dropped 16 of 18.
Ryan Mountcastle hit his 13th homer in the first, breaking a streak of five games without a homer for the Orioles, their longest in nine seasons.
Mariners 3, White Sox 2
White Sox 7, Mariners 5
CHICAGO — Seattle reliever Hector Santiago became the first player to be ejected as part of Major League Baseball’s new foreign substance protocols when he was thrown out of a victory over Chicago.
Santiago was checked by the umpires as he exited in the fifth inning. His glove was confiscated, and it was later announced that Santiago had been ejected.
Crew chief Tom Hallion told a pool reporter that Santiago was ejected for “having a foreign substance that was sticky on the inside palm of his glove.” The 33-year-old left-hander said what the umpires found was a combination of rosin and sweat.
Taylor Trammell homered twice for Seattle in the resumption of Saturday’s suspended game. Paul Sewald (5-2) got one out for the win, and Kendall Graveman worked the ninth for his seventh save.
The White Sox rebounded in the scheduled series finale, winning behind Zack Collins’ four RBIs.
Angels 6, Rays 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shohei Ohtani hit his 25th homer and drove in three runs, and Los Angeles stopped a five-game losing streak.
Ohtani hit an opposite-field shot to left in the ninth against Pete Fairbanks. He also had a run-scoring double in the sixth and a tying RBI triple during Los Angeles’ two-run seventh inning.
Twins 8, Indians 4
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota’s Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer shortly after Cleveland right fielder Josh Naylor was carted off the field following a frightening collision with a teammate.
Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Naylor had suffered a broken bone, but didn’t say which one, and was being treated at a hospital.
Naylor and rookie second baseman Ernie Clement chased a popup in short right field in the fourth inning on a ball hit by Jorge Polanco. Naylor went flying after the collision and had his right foot catch underneath him, twisting the foot the wrong way.
Rangers 4, Royals 1
ARLINGTON, Texas — Joey Gallo homered and Jordan Lyles pitched seven strong innings after getting bumped from the rotation for one start, helping Texas finish a three-game sweep.
The last-place Rangers have won three consecutive games for the first time since sweeping Houston at home from May 21-23.
Whit Merrifield had an RBI single among three hits as the Royals lost their fifth straight on a 10-game trip that matches their longest of the season.
Tigers 2, Astros 1, 10 innings
DETROIT — Robbie Grossman’s squeeze bunt in the 10th inning drove in the winning run, and Detroit beat Houston for a split of their four-game series.
In the Houston 10th, Gregory Soto (4-1) walked leadoff hitter Chas McCormick with automatic runner Abraham Toro on second. Jason Castro sacrificed the runners over, but Jose Altuve popped out and Myles Straw grounded out.
Houston brought in Blake Taylor (0-2) for the bottom of the inning, with Akil Baddoo starting on second. Jonathan Schoop’s groundout moved the winning run to third for Grossman.
Grossman bunted Taylor’s first pitch to the third-base side of the mound and Baddoo beat Taylor’s desperate flip.
INTERLEAGUE
A’s 6, Giants 2
SAN FRANCISCO — Cole Irvin struck out eight in eight innings to remain unbeaten in five June starts, and Oakland avoided a three-game sweep.
Matt Chapman had two hits and two RBIs for the A’s. Aramís García added a pair of RBI singles.
Buster Posey and Darin Ruf had two hits apiece for the Giants. San Francisco missed a chance to move 25 games over .500 for the first time since 2012.
Irvin (6-7) matched the longest start of his career.
San Francisco’s Sammy Long (1-1) allowed four runs in five innings in his second career start.