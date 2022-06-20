The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — Newly promoted Oneil Cruz drove in four runs, and Bligh Madris got three hits in his major league debut, sparking the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 12-1 romp over the Chicago Cubs on Monday night.
Both rookies were called up from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier in the day.
Cruz, considered Pittsburgh’s top prospect, hit a three-run double to deep center field that capped a four-run third inning to push the Pirates’ lead to 7-0. He was playing in the third big league game of his career.
The 6-foot-7 Cruz also hit an RBI single in a five-run seventh as the Pirates set a season high for runs. He started the final two games of last season when he became the tallest shortstop in major league history.
Mets 6, Marlins 0
NEW YORK — The bullpen phone was a secondary concern for Mets starter David Peterson compared to the one sitting in the trainer’s room.
His cell phone never buzzed, and that was OK by him. Peterson will worry about his wife’s delivery another day.
Peterson pitched into the sixth inning with wife Alex expected to go into labor soon, and New York beat Miami, despite losing Jeff McNeil to injury.
After being inconsistent with his mechanics this season, Peterson (4-1) was on top of his delivery and covered 51/3 innings with a season-high seven strikeouts on 100 pitches. He allowed six hits and two walks as the Mets won the four-game series by finishing their 11th shutout this season, tying the Yankees for the major league lead.
Braves 2, Giants 1
ATLANTA — Orlando Arcia drove in Matt Olson from second base with a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning, lifting Atlanta.
Brewers 2, Cardinals 0
MILWAUKEE — Corbin Burnes pitched seven dominant innings, Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run homer, and Milwaukee regained sole possession of first place in the NL Central.
The Brewers and Cardinals were tied for the division lead as they began this four-game series. The Brewers have followed up an eight-game skid by winning six of their last eight.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 4, Rays 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall, and New York beat Tampa Bay for its 50th win.
New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 14-game lead over third-place Tampa Bay in the AL East.
Red Sox 5, Tigers 2
BOSTON — Franchy Cordero had three hits, including a two-run single, and Josh Winckowski made the longest start of his short career to help Boston beat Detroit.
Making his third major league appearance, Winckowski (2-1) allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk, striking out two in 6 2/3 innings. He has gone three innings, five innings and now pitched into the seventh, throwing 92 pitches — also a career high.
White Sox 8, Blue Jays 7
CHICAGO — Andrew Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and Chicago celebrated Tim Anderson’s return with a victory over Toronto.
Luis Robert and Josh Harrison also homered as Chicago opened a seven-game homestand with its fifth win in seven games. Adam Engel and Reese McGuire each drove in a run.