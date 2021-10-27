There are days in the business that you never forget, some good and some bad.
One of the bad ones for me over the course of 29 years came on July 20, 2017, when I heard late in the evening about Thaddeus Davis’ death in North Carolina.
I can tell you exactly where I was — at a 9-10 Little League All-Star game in Mill Hall — and the shock I felt as somebody that knew Davis just from around the football fields.
In 29 years, of course, it’s not the first tragedy that’s hit the sports community in this area, but this one resonated, in part because I was a new father at the time. My daughter was just 2 years old, and it triggered some big-time feelings in me, that thought of a young father passing, and with such a bright future.
For those who don’t know, Davis was a defensive coordinator at Lewisburg, and had just signed on to help out at Shikellamy in 2017 when he drowned in a riptide. I often hesitate to mention Thad just because I don’t like to be reminded of the tragedy, and I’m sure his friends and family don’t either.
However, I couldn’t help myself but to get a little emotional on Saturday morning when I started doing my statistics, and I saw the contributions that Thad’s son — Jeremiah — made in Lewisburg’s win on Friday night over Milton.
I’m supposed to be unbiased, of course, but I don’t think there is a group of kids that I’m rooting for more than the Davis kids to become successful in whatever they do on the sports fields, in the classroom, and in life in general.
Of course, in addition to his family, I thought of Selinsgrove offensive coordinator Michael Ferriero, who was head coach at Lewisburg when Thad was the defensive coordinator, and immediately became close friends despite meeting for the first time when Ferriero took over at Lewisburg in April of 2014.
Or look at the Lewisburg sidelines at some of the young coaching staff. I’m pretty sure that both Drew Newcomb’s and Luke Smith’s decisions to get involved in coaching can be directly tied to the inspiration they got from Thad when they played for Lewisburg back in the early part of the decade.
I just wanted to write this to let Jeremiah know, even if I don’t mention it much because I don’t want to put an undue pressure on him, there is a group of us still out here who fondly remember his father.
And maybe more importantly, his father’s mantra — faith, family, football — still resonates in the Susquehanna Valley.
