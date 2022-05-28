SHIPPENSBURG — After winning the gold medal Saturday morning in the state Class 2A championship for the 110-meter hurdles, Southern Columbia senior Jake Rose needed someone to cheer him up.
Although he won the race for the second year in a row, Rose was disappointed that he not only came up short of the state record, but he also didn’t even run his personal best. He won in 14.09 seconds.
“After I won the gold in the 110 hurdles, I was still upset,” Rose said after winning his second gold medal of the day in the 300 hurdles. “I couldn’t get a record that I had been chasing for two years.’’
After the 110 hurdles, Rose went to the stands to talk to his mom, Anita.
“She told me, ‘Pick your head up. You just won state title; how many kids can say that?” Rose said, and smiled. “So I guess I have to take what I can get, and strive at nationals try to run the top time (13.7).”
Rose did break a record in the afternoon. His gold in the 300 hurdles was the Tiger’s fifth of his career, breaking the school record previously held by Bryan Delsite, a 1989 graduate who won three consecutive state triple jump titles.
After running just fast enough to win in his Friday preliminary, Rose was confident that he would achieve his final goal in the 110 hurdles. The record is 14 seconds flat, set in 2008 by Montoursville’s Keenan Michael. Rose hit that mark last week when he broke the District 4 2A record.
Rose was confident the record would fall Saturday.
“I thought I was going to drop a 13.7 or 13.8 and if I run a clean race and quit hitting the hurdles, I got that in my bag,” he said.
Other than the chase for the record, there was no drama in his 110 hurdles win.
It was different in 300.
Rose was in a tight battle with Seneca junior Ryan Miller, and they were neck-and-neck for much of the race.
As Rose passed Miller over the final hurdle and burst toward the finish line, Miller bumped the hurdle and stumbled. Rose won by 0.5 seconds.
“I came out extremely hard,” Rose said. “I was tied with the kid next to me. We were staggered, so I caught up to him. I lunged on two of the hurdles probably because he had more conditioning and training than I had because I don’t train for the 300 hurdles, only for the 110s.”
Rose said he plans only to run the 110s at the University of Pennsylvania next year.
“(Miller) got me on the speed, but I had him on the technique and discipline,” Rose said. “It’s the last 300 race I’ll ever run, so I’ll go out with a bang.
“I really gotta give it to him though; he really really, wanted it.”
Rose said that he and Miller were tied, he knew he was going to get another gold medal.
“When I am neck-and-neck with someone who only does the 300 hurdles, I can take him because of my form,” Rose said. “But I’m just glad I didn’t fall. God blessed me with great balance, so I’ve got that.”
Although he had never competed in the long jump before this season, Rose said that he should have won the gold in that event on Friday, rather than placing third. He jumped a personal best but the winner, Luca Bertolasio, of Hickory, jumped three feet better than his best to get the gold.