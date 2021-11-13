CATAWISSA — South Williamsport was driving on its opening possession.
Play after play, the Mountaineers gained positive yards before they tried their luck at passing. Jake Rose, who was playing zone, jumped the route, intercepted the pass and returned it 80 yards for a touchdown.
Southern Columbia cruised from there as it used just 17 offensive plays to down South Williamsport 41-7 Saturday in a District 4 Class 2A semifinal. The Tigers will host Mount Carmel next week in the district final.
“I saw they were driving on our defense pretty good,” Rose said. “I didn’t think they were going to air it out. They were getting what they needed running up the gut.”
Despite nothing coming his way as South Williamsport focused on the middle of Southern Columbia’s defense, Rose was ready when they elected to throw a pass, and he quickly shifted the momentum of the game early with a defensive score.
“That’s a huge play,” Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth said. “At any level, but especially at high school, that will affect the momentum at that time.”
Southern Columbia built a 35-point lead, scoring four more times after Rose’s interception to end the first half with the mercy rule in effect.
For Rose, it was a fitting end to the game as he pulled down a 55-yard pass from Blake Wise for the final points of the opening half. It was Wise’s lone completion of the night.
“We are a Wing-T team, and I don’t get the ball that much,” Rose said. “Blake put it where he needed to put it. It was a beautiful pass right to my hands. If we can execute that and our run game, I think we’ll be unstoppable.”
Wes Barnes, Gavin Garcia, and Braeden Wisloski finished with a combined 188 yards on just 14 carries.
“That might have been a record for the least number of plays run in a game for us,” Garcia said. “We have to be better than that. We can’t do what we did tonight next week or they will be running all over us.”
It was a bit of a strange game for Southern Columbia, which won in a blowout, but didn’t get a chance to run much on offense.
Garcia scored on plays of 42 and 22 yards. Wisloski scored on a 38-yard carry, and Rose scored two long touchdowns.
“That will definitely affect the momentum or morale of a team,” Roth said of the quick-strike plays. “When they hold onto the ball and get first downs, then we get the ball and put it in the endzone that’s going to have an effect.”
South Williamsport ran the ball 48 times for 173 yards.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A SEMIFINAL
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 41, SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT 7
South Williamsport;0;0;0;7 — 7
Southern Columbia;14;21;6;0 — 41
First quarter
SC-Jake Rose 80 interception return (Isaac Carter kick)
SC-Gavin Garcia 42 run (Carter kick)
Second quarter
SC-Garcia 22 run (Carter kick)
SC-Braeden Wisloski 38 run (Carter kick)
SC- Rose 55 pass from Blake Wise (Carter kick)
Third quarter
SC-Garcia 10 run (kick blocked)
Fourth quarter
SW-Landon Lorson 9 run (Caden Harris kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;SW;SC
First downs;15;3
Rushes-yards;48-173;15-188
Passing;3-12-2;1-2-0
Passing yards;25;55
Penalties-yards;2-20;2-20
Fumbles-lost;2-0;1-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — South Williamsport: Lane Lusk 16-45; Clayton Swarthout 18-86; Landon Lorson 9-29, TD; Caden Harris 2-9; Jake Casella 2-4. Southern Columbia: Gavin Garcia 4-108, 3 TDs; Braeden Wisloski 5-60, TD; Wes Barnes 5-30; Blake Wise 1-0.
PASSING — South Williamsport: Lorson 3-12-2, 25 yards. Southern Columbia: Wise 1-2-0, 55 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — South Williamsport: Caden Harris 1-1; Jake Casella 1-9; Grant Bachman 1-15. Southern Columbia: Jake Rose 1-55, TD.