Brenna Ross wanted to get Danville’s swimming season off to a good start.
So, the junior went out and set the school and pool record in the 100-yard breaststroke on Monday in the Ironmen’s season-opening dual meet against Shamokin at Danville Area Community Center.
“I was feeling pretty motivated,” Ross said. “I wanted a good start to the season, to get the team hyped up, and have everyone excited for the season.”
Ross finished the race in 1:05.54. The previous school record of 1:06.84 was set by Kelly Ranck-Michaels in 1996.
Ranck-Michaels was in attendance at Monday’s meet, cheering on Ross.
“That was awesome,” Ross said. “She was my eighth-grade math teacher. I remember telling her in eighth grade, ‘Hey, I’m going to break your record someday.’ Having her there was definitely motivation.”
The previous pool record of 1:06.24 was set by Central Columbia’s Courtney Stanshock in 2000.
Ross didn’t swim much breaststroke last year, focusing on the freestyle sprints, winning the district title in the 50 freestyle.
However this year, she planned to set the breaststroke record in the season opener.
“I’ve been swimming a lot with my club team the last few months, and I’ve been feeling strong in the water,” Ross said. “Over the weekend, I broke the record with my club team, but it didn’t count because it was a YMCA meet.
“Knowing I could do that time, I wanted to do it in a meet that counted.”
Ross, who said she plans to swim in college, said she doesn’t have a specific time in mind to reach later this season, but she “definitely wants to drop more time” in the event later in the season.