DANVILLE — Danville’s Brenna Ross decided to swim the 100 breast just moments before the Ironmen started their meet against Central Columbia.
The decision paid off. Ross broke a pool record in the event set at the first meet last season. Ross also owned that record, but it's a thing of the past as her time of 1:05.10 will take the top slot.
Danville girls dominated Central Columbia for a 124-60 win. The Blue Jay boys edged the Ironmen 90-80 thanks to several top finishes in individual events.
It definitely was a good sign for Ross, who looked plenty motivated to top her outstanding junior campaign.
As for the record, Ross was actually motivated by a teammate when Ryan Hause said he would go for the backstroke record.
“It means I’m in better shape than last year,” Ross said. “It bodes well for the future.”
Hause missed his brother’s record in the backstroke, but still managed to win the event with a final time of 54.67.
“I was only a second off the record and she broke hers,” Hause said. “We got all hyped up for it. We were both super excited for it.”
Danville continues to set the standard in relays as Alivia Shen, Ross, Hannah Bartholomew, and Ingrid McElroy won the meet's first event with a final time of 1:56.28.
“I really like the medley relay, because it’s the first event,” Shen said. “I always take the backstroke leg, so I’m always the first swimmer in the pool. It’s my favorite relay.”
Ross and Shen bring a lot of experience to the relays, but Bartholomew and McElroy looked plenty prepared as they closed out the race from the No. 3 and 4 positions, respectively.
“It was a really good experience because it’s a new relay from last year,” Shen said. “I’ve known everyone on the team for quite some time. It’s not hard to adjust to the younger swimmers. We had a fun time.”
Ross went on to post a 25.29 in the 50 freestyle to claim her first individual event of the meet. Central Columbia’s Riley Noss was behind her with a 28.48 and Ava Ross of Danville placed third with a 30.80.
Central Columbia’s experience on the boys' side of the meet shined early as the group of Bryce Refel, Ethan Robertson, Connor Morgan, and Alton Samargassi took the opening medley relay with a final of 1:49.63.
Danville’s boys contributed throughout the individual events as Ryan Hause won the 200 individual medley and Jimmy Zhang won the 100 freestyle.
Hause will be aiming at the District 4 championship in whatever event he chooses. His 2:01.54 Tuesday looked effortless as he cruised to a victory over Central Columbia’s Robertson.
Zhang could be thinking similar thoughts about the District 4 championship as his early swims have looked convincing. He cleared the field in the 200 freestyle for a 1:56.78. Samargassi finished second with a 2:04.95.
GIRLS
Danville 124, Central Columbia 60
200 medley relay: 1. Danville (Alivia Shen, Brenna Ross, Hannah Bartholomew, Ingrid McElroy), 1:56.28. 200 freestyle: 1. Victoria Bartholomew (DAN), 2:08.16; 2. Ella Hummel (DAN), 2:28.77; 3. Inseo Kwon (DAN), 2:28.92. 200 individual medley: 1. Alivia Shen (DAN), 2:18.88; 2. Ingrid McElroy (DAN), 2:22.48; 3. Leyna Beishline (CC), 2:27.86. 50 freestyle: 1. Brenna Ross (DAN), 25.29; 2. Riley Noss (CC), 28.48; 3. Ava Ross (DAN), 30.80. Diving: 1. Ava Snyder (CC); 2. Alexis Snover (DAN); 3. Megan Stout (CC). 100 butterfly: 1. Hannah Bartholomew (DAN), 1:02.87; 2. Maya Hasenbalg (DAN), 1:11.09; 3. Sherry Oh (CC), 1:20.55. 100 freestyle: 1. Ingrid McElroy (DAN), 58.57; 2. Emma Welsh (CC), 1:00.11; 3. Anna Hummel (DAN), 1:02.96. 500 freestyle: 1. Victoria Bartholomew (DAN), 5:41.74; 2. Riley Noss (CC), 5:53.86; 3. Ella Hummel (DAN), 6:33.23. 200 freestyle relay: 1. Danville (Ingrid McElroy, Hannah Bartholomew, Victoria Bartholomew, Brenna Ross), 1:46.95. 100 backstroke: 1. Emma Welsh (CC), 1:03.62; 2. Alivia Shen (DAN), 1:04.87; 3. Anna Hummel (DAN), 1:15.90. 100 breaststroke: 1. Brenna Ross (DAN), 1:05.10; 2. Leyna Beishline (CC), 1:14.80; 3. Hannah Bartholomew (DAN), 1:16.50. 400 freestyle relay: 1. Danville (Maya Hasenbalg, Anna Hummel, Victoria Bartholomew, Alivia Shen), 4:11.14.
BOYS
Central Columbia 90, Danville 80
200 medley relay: 1. Central Columbia (Bryce Rafel, Ethan Robertson, Connor Morgan, Alton Samargassi), 1:49.63; 200 freestyle: 1. Jimmy Zhang (DAN), 1:56.78; 2. Alton Samargassi (CC), 2:04.95; 3. Calvin Kehres (DAN), 2:28.69. 200 individual medley: 1. Ryan Hause (DAN), 2:01.54; 2. Ethan Robertson (CC), 2:13.33; 3. Carter Bailley (CC), 2:25.74. 50 freestyle: 1. Bryce Rafel (CC), 23.98; 2. Liam Liotta (DAN), 25.86; 3. Baden Hawrelak (CC), 27.05. Diving: 1. Gavin Holocombe (DAN); 2. Elias Hosler (CC). 100 butterfly: 1. Jimmy Zhang (DAN), 57.16; 2. Alton Smargassi (CC), 1:00.24; 3. Carter Bailley (CC), 1:06.80. 100 freestyle: 1. Liam Liotta (DAN), 56.49; 2. Elias Hosler (CC), 57.04; 3. Baden Hawrelak (CC), 1:00.60. 500 freestyle: 1. Connor Mogan (CC), 5:25.03; 2. Jackson Blansfield (DAN), 6:16.93; 3. Calvin Kehres (CC), 6:42.89. 200 freestyle relay: 1. Danville (Liam Liotta, Jackson Blansfield, Jimmy Zhang, Ryan Hause), 1:36.48. 100 backstroke: 1. Ryan Hause (DAN), 54.67; 2. Bryce Rafel (CC), 59.84; 3. Landon Rontenot (CC), 1:26.85. 100 breaststroke: 1. Ethan Robertson (CC), 1:04.99; 2. Connor Morgan (CC), 1:09.88; 3. Connor Fitzgerald (DAN), 1:18.15. 400 freestyle relay: 1. Danville (Liam Liotta, Jackson Blansfield, Jimmy Zhang, Ryan Hause), 3:41.39.