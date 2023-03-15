LEWISBURG — Brenna Ross had a pretty memorable birthday.
On her 18th birthday, Ross had bigger things to celebrate on Wednesday.
That was because the Danville standout won first place in the 2A girls 50-yard freestyle during the PIAA state championships at Bucknell’s Kinney Natatorium.
Ross earned the gold medal with a time of 23.73 seconds, which was only 0.08 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Hannah Magdeburg (Blue Mountain).
Before she won the gold, Ross finished in third place in last year’s state championship.
“It definitely feels good to move up like that,” Ross said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday present.”
In addition to swimming more often in the summer, Ross also focused on weightlifting and nutrition. Ross said that “it definitely made a difference with (her) races.”
Ross was also a part of Danville’s 200 yard medley relay team along with Alivia Shen, Hannah Bartholomew and Ingrid McElroy. They finished in fifth place with a time of 1:50.22.
“It was really fun,” Ross said of being on the medley team. “I really love the team this year. We always have a good time, and we all swam really good splits.”
Lewisburg’s Kimmy Shannon also brought home a state medal. Shannon finished in second place with a time of 2:04.23 in the 200 yard individual medley. Shannon fended off Lydia Gonzales (Dallas), who earned third with a time of 2:04.25. Ella Menear (Mapletown) won the gold with a time of 2:02.13. Menear, an Alabama recruit, was the reigning state champion at the 200 IM.
“I’m very proud of it,” Shannon said. “I knew it was gonna be a fight for second, so being able to win that fight was definitely a good feeling. Obviously, Ella’s such a good competitor that I knew it was gonna be a battle against her too and knowing that I did that last year, I feel comfortable being able to do it again. It shows the work that I put in throughout the season to be able to get this medal and I’m super proud of it.”
Shannon now has three medals in as many years. After winning the gold medal as a freshman, Shannon followed that up with a bronze last season.
“It always gives me butterflies being able to walk up on the podium because it’s such a cool experience,” Shannon said. “I mean you get four years of high school and being able to do this while I’m in high school, being able to do it for my teammates, for my family, for my school, it’s such a cool experience. I love being able to just compete at this meet in general because it’s such a fun meet.”
Shannon also competed in the 200 yard freestyle relay with Jillie Donner, Emma Gerlinski and Emma Hopkinson. The Green Dragons’ relay team finished in 14th place with a time of 1:42.62.
Bloomsburg’s Annabel Reck, who attends Southern Columbia, also found herself on the podium on Wednesday. Reck finished in fifth place in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 57.11 seconds.
“It feels great,” Reck said. “I’ve worked a long time for it and to even have the opportunity to compete against these girls is wonderful.”
Reck, a senior, liked the fact that she was able to end her high school swimming career with a state medal.
“I think that’s why I did it,” Reck said. “All that pressure, but also excitement helps a lot out here.”
Bedford Area’s Leah Shackley, the gold-medalist in the butterfly, set a state-record after finishing in 51.93 seconds. The previous record was set by Margaret Gruber (Mars Area) in 2012 with a time of 53.50 seconds. Danville’s Hannah Bartholomew finished 13th in 59.40 seconds.
In the boys championships, Lewisburg’s Mason Ordonez finished in 13th place with a time of 1:46.09 in the 200 yard freestyle. Ordonez was also a part of the Green Dragons’ 200 yard medley relay team that finished 27th in the preliminaries. Ordonez, Mitchell Malusis, Miles Fassero and Aiden Gross finished with a time of 1:45.10.
Danville’s Ryan Hause also earned a 13th place finish in the 200 yard IM final with a time of 1:56.96.
Also in the preliminaries, Shikellamy’s Mason Cianflone finished 22nd in the 200 yard IM with a time of 2:03.56. Cianflone was also 31st in the 100 yard butterfly, finishing in 54.97.