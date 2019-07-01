By Josh Funk
For The Daily Item
LAURELTON — Each of Sunday’s District 13 baseball contests at the Field of Dreams in Laurelton began as tightly contested games.
However, eventually, both Juniata County and Central Columbia pulled away for dominant victories.
Juniata County advanced in the winners bracket, handing Milton a 23-3 defeat with 19 unanswered runs to break open a 4-3 contest in Game 1. Juniata’s Jasper Shepps, who finished a home run shy of the cycle and drove in seven runs, broke the game open in the top of the fourth with a bases-clearing triple.
“I haven’t had a game like that,” Shepps said. “I think we got in the pitchers’ head a little bit.”
Shepps’ three-run triple made it a 7-3 contest in the fourth inning, and Juniata wasn’t done. The guests piled on eight more hits and sent 19 batters to the plate in their 15-run top of the fifth.
“Our bats had been hot since we entered the tournament,” said Juniata County coach Aaron Geedey. “Our guys were patient at the plate, didn’t swing at bad pitches and walks generated runs.”
Milton cut Juniata County’s lead to a single run in each of the first three innings, getting runs from Ty Locke, Hudson King and Brady Wolfe to keep it within striking distance. On the mound, Wolfe did his part, limiting Juniata’s lineup to four runs before Shepps’ big hit.
Drew Geedey added four hits and four RBI for Juniata County, Hayden Erhart drove in three runs, and each member of the JC roster reached base at least twice in the game.
In Game 2, Snyder County got off to a quick start, overcoming two quick Central Columbia runs with three of its own.