Selinsgrove senior Maddie Rowan has been taught the importance of legacy through the example of her parents and grandparents.
“My grandparents own a small business that has now been passed down to my mom and my dad,” Rowan said.
The effect of this life lesson is evident in Rowan’s leadership style.
“Maddie was the team leader for her first three seasons, and this season stepped back to allow a younger bowler, who will be the next team leader the time to develop,” Selinsgrove bowling coach Corey Wert said.
Rowan’s performance on the lanes, her academic performance (96.48% GPA) and her commitment to community service are why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Rowan has qualified for the Eastern Regional Tournament all four years of high school. This year, for the first time, Rowan qualified for states. She was the only Selinsgrove bowler to do so.
“This (was) my fourth try, and I finally got my scores together to be able to go, and it’s just exciting,” she said.
This season Rowan averaged a 182. Her high series was 618, and her high game was 248.
Bowling is not the only thing at which Rowan has achieved high scores, as evidenced by her GPA.
Rowan has taken Advanced Placement courses in biology and psychology. She is also dual-enrolled in college courses at Susquehanna University. There, she has taken philosophy, introduction to statistics and financial accounting.
“Business is my future, but I’ve always liked my science classes,” Rowan said.
In addition to her academics, Rowan is a three-sport athlete. She plays tennis in the fall, and throws javelin and discus in the spring at Selinsgrove.
“It’s fun because then you have three different kinds of friend groups. Three different teams, and they’re all kind of built differently … but bowling is definitely my favorite,” Rowan said.
As for why Rowan loves to bowl, she says she loves the brainpower bowling requires.
“I’m a perfectionist. Bowling is … a very mental game,” Rowan said. “It’s more than just throwing a ball. It’s oil patterns. It’s different balls. There are so many different factors at play. For me, it’s fun because I’m a very analytical person.”
Additionally, Rowan said she has made great bonds with her teammates.
“I’ve had four great teams over my high school years … just to be able to have the collection of girls and guys over the past four years was fun,” she said.
One teammate has especially stood out to Rowan — that underclassman with the potential to fill Rowan’s leadership role in the upcoming year.
“I let her step (up) because after I graduate, this is her team,” Rowan said. “She’s only a sophomore. So, for her to be able to fill my shoes means a lot to me.”
Wert added: “(Rowan) has been that steady force behind the team both on and off the bowling lanes, consistently striving to improve both as a leader, and also as a teammate.”
Rowan said her leadership style was “laid back” when it comes to bowling.
“It’s all about making your best shot, and if you don’t, well, then you have the next ball,” she said.
Rowan has been connected to bowling from a very young age.
“It all started when my kindergarten birthday party was at the bowling alley,” Rowan said. “My dad was also on a bowling team in high school. Once I was seven or eight, I started this Saturday morning league.”
Bowling is not the only passion that Rowan was introduced to at a young age.
“I’ve always kind of told my classmates and my parents, since about fourth grade, that I was going to be the president one day. Of what, I didn’t know. I just knew leadership was inside of me,” she said.
Rowan is both the senior class president and vice president of student council.
“Last year, I coordinated prom, so that was a lot to handle over 2021 with the COVID,” she said.
In addition to her involvement in student government, Rowan is a member of Key Club, Youth in Philanthropy, Samaritan’s Purse and National Honor Society. All of these clubs have components of community service.
“I’ve grown up in this community since I was in kindergarten. So being able to give back to it to help another kindergartener like myself to be brought up in this wonderful school district, means a lot.”
Rowan plans to study accounting next year. She has been accepted to both Susquehanna and Bucknell.
Rowan said her decision to study accounting is inspired by her family.
“I’ve kind of been around business my whole life,” Rowan said. “I’m a very analytical person. Counting and numbers just kind of makes sense with you know, fitting everything in like a puzzle.”