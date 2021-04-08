The Daily Item
MILTON — Ethan Rowe doubled twice among his three hits and drove in four runs to power Milton to a come-from-behind victory over Warrior Run, 6-4, on Wednesday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II baseball.
The Black Panthers (1-2 overall and HAC-II) trailed 3-2 in the middle of the fourth inning, but rallied to tie the score and then surged ahead 6-3 in the fifth. Rowe followed Quinnten Keister’s leadoff single and Luke Goodwin’s pinch hit with a two-run double in the rally.
Mason Sheesley had two hits and an RBI for Warrior Run (0-2 overall and HAC-II).
Milton 6, Warrior Run 4
Warrior Run 100 201 0 — 4-5-5
Milton 101 130 x — 6-10-2
Michael Buck, Mason Sheesley (5) and Aiden Lewis. Dillan Guinn-Bailey, Luke Reitz (5), Austin Gainer (7) and Aidan Keiser.
WP: Reitz. LP: Buck.
Warrior Run: Sheesley 2-for-4, run, RBI; Logan Rager 1-for-4, double; Lewis 1-for-3, run; Michael Buck 1-for-2, double, RBI.
Milton: Ethan Rowe 3-for-4, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs; Carter Lilley 1-for-4, run; Chase Hoffman 1-for-2, run; Dylan Reiff 3-for-4, 2 RBIs.
n Mifflinburg 11,
Central Mountain 7
MILL HALL — Allen Stamm struck out seven over five innings, and four Mifflinburg hitters drove in two runs apiece as the Wildcats downed Central Mountain in HAC-I.
The visiting Wildcats (1-1 overall and HAC-I) erased an early deficit with a three-run third inning. They added three more runs in the fifth, including Troy Dressler’s two-run double. Mifflinburg went up 11-3 with five in the top of the seventh.
Stamm gave up three runs (none earned) on three hits to Central Mountain (1-2, 1-1). Zach Wertman, Cade Dressler, Gavin Martin and Troy Dressler all had two RBIs in the win.
Mifflinburg 11, Central Mountain 7
Mifflinburg 003 030 5 — 11-8-6
Central Mountain 100 020 4 — 7-6-2
Allen Stamm, Zach Wertman (6) and Lucas Whittaker. Kaden Falls, Levi Schlesinger (5), Cayde McCloskey (7) and Cy Probst.
WP: Stamm. LP: Falls.
Mifflinburg: Zach Wertman 2-for-4, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Cade Dressler 2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Gavin Martin 2-for-2, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Troy Dressler 1-for-3, double, run, 2 RBIs; Whittaker run, RBI; Tanner Zimmerman 1-for-3, double, run, RBI.
Central Mountain: Falls 1-for-2, triple, run, 2 RBIs; Peyton Johnson 3-for-4, double, 3 runs, RBI; Aiden Major 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Gabe Johnson 1-for-1, double, run.
n Selinsgrove 7,
Williamsport 3
WILLIAMSPORT — Tyler Swineford belted a three-run homer to back Teague Hoover’s strong start as Selinsgrove won its third consecutive game.
The Seals (3-1) led 2-0 in the third inning when Swineford followed a walk to Nate Schon and a Hoover single with a two-out shot to center field.
Hoover opened with four shutout innings and finished by allowing three runs (one earned) in 52/3 innings.
Selinsgrove 7, Williamsport 3
Selinsgrove 203 110 0 — 7-6-1
Williamsport 000 021 0 — 3-8-2
Teague Hoover, Carter Horten (6) and Ryan Aument. Kydreece Burks, Braedon Mazzante (5) and Noah Wright, Xavier Taylor (5), Carter Sagan (5).
WP: Hoover. LP: Burks.
Selinsgrove: Brandon Hile 1-for-2, run, RBI; Nate Schon 2 runs; Hoover 1-for-4, run; Tyler Swineford 1-for-4, home run (3rd, 2 on), Randy Richter 2-for-4; Ryan Reich 1-for-3, run, RBI.
Williamsport: Sagan 1-for-3, RBI; Deacon Brown 3-for-4; Taylor 1-for-1, 2 runs; Joey Signor 2-for-3, double, run, RBI.
n Lewisburg 17,
Shamokin 1 (6 Inn.)
COAL TOWNSHIP — Jack Landis struck out nine over five innings of two-hit ball, and Lewisburg unloaded with 10 runs in the sixth inning of a HAC-I win.
Forrest Zelechoski knocked in three runs with two hits, while Landis and Owen Arndt each roped a trio of hits for the Green Dragons (1-2 overall and HAC-I). Arndt and Zelechoski each doubled in two runs in the sixth.
Shamokin (0-4 overall, 0-3 HAC-I) scored in the fifth when Tyler Whary doubled and came home on Hayden Kramer’s single.
Lewisburg 17, Shamokin 1 (6 inn.)
Lewisburg 300 22(10) — 17-13-0
Shamokin 000 010 — 1-2-4
Jack Landis, Jack Blough (6) and Josh Heath, Kadyn Magyar (6). Matthew Long, Hayden Kramer (5), Tyler Whary (6), Kieran Gallagher (6), Name unavailable (6) and Hunter Rodman.
WP: Landis. LP: Long.
Lewisburg: Kaiden Wagner 1-for-3, double, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Josh Heath 2-for-3, double, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Jack Landis 3-for-5, run, RBI; Owen Arndt 3-for-4, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Max Mitchell 2 runs, RBI; Forrest Zelechoski 2-for-4, double, run, 3 RBIs; Shea Girton 1-for-1; Michael Casale 1-for-2, run, 2 RBIs.
Shamokin: Kramer 1-for-2, RBI; Whary 1-for-2, double, run.
n Jersey Shore 12,
Shikellamy 11 (8 inn.)
JERSEY SHORE — Owen Anderson’s one-out double in the eighth inning lifted Jersey Shore to a HAC-I win over Shikellamy, which scored all of its runs in two innings.
The Braves (1-3 overall, 1-2 HAC-I) scored five times in the third on two hits, two walks, a fielder’s choice, an error and a hit batsman. Duncan Weir’s two-run triple highlighted their six-run sixth that forged an 11-5 lead.
Jersey Shore (2-0 overall and HAC-I) answered with two runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh to force extra innings.
Jersey Shore 12,
Shikellamy 11 (8 inn.)
Shikellamy 005 006 00 — 11-6-4
Jersey Shore 301 012 41 — 12-12-5
Wyatt Faust, Dominic Anielillo (5), Drew Balestrini (7), Connor Fitzgerald (7) and Balestrini. Tyler Bauder, Owen Anderson (4), Gage Martzall (6), Patrick Hamlin (7), Nate Myers (8) and Zach Hinds.
WP: Myers. LP: Fitzgerald.
Shikellamy: Balestrini 2-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Fitzgerald 2 runs; Kaden Hoffman 1-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Duncan Weir 1-for-5, triple, run, 3 RBIs; Blaise Wiest 1-for-3, run; Davis Marshall run, RBI; Faust 1-for-4, 3 RBIs.
Jersey Shore: Anderson 2-for-4, double, 3 runs, RBI; Karter Peacock 3-for-5, 2 doubles, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Brandon Laubach 3-for-4, home run (1st, 2 on), run, 5 RBIs; Bauder 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Cayden Hess 1-for-4, run, RBI.
n Mount Carmel 8,
Bloomsburg 2
KULPMONT — Damon Dowkus allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits to carry Mount Carmel to a HAC-II win.
Dowkus stuck out five in the complete-game victory, his second in as many starts. Julien Stellar had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Red Tornadoes (2-1 overall, 2-0 HAC-II).
Michael Petock doubled twice for Bloomsburg (2-2, 1-2).
Mount Carmel 8, Bloomsburg 2
Bloomsburg 001 100 0 — 2-7-3
Mount Carmel 030 311 x — 8-11-3
Arrick Beagle, Sam Staib (4), Caleb Martz (5), Andrew Mottern (6), Daniel Guzevich (6) and Hughie Curran. Damon Dowkus and Gavin Lasko.
WP: Dowkus. LP: Beagle.
Bloomsburg: Michael Petock 2-for-4, 2 doubles, run; Sean Fry 1-for-4, RBI, Curran 2-for-3, RBI.
Mount Carmel: Casen Sandri 2 RBIs; Julien Stellar 3-for-4, double, run, 2 RBIs; Dowkus 1-for-4; Colin Lokitis 1-for-4, RBI; Trevor McDonald 2-for-3, double, 2 runs; Lasko 2-for-4; Michael Reed 2-for-4, 2 runs, RBI.
n Southern Columbia 8,
Hughesville 6
HUGHESVILLE — Gavin Hovenstine struck out six, and Southern Columbia scored seven runs across the fourth and fifth innings to knock Hughesville from the unbeaten ranks.
The Tigers (3-0 overall, 2-0 HAC-II) broke a 1-all tie with three runs in the fourth, including Jacob Cambria’s RBI single. Then, an inning later, Southern worked a pair of bases-loaded walks, scored a run on an error and capped a four-run rally with Mike Zsido’s run-scoring hit.
Dylon Pequignot had two hits for the Spartans (3-1, 2-1).
Southern Columbia 8,
Hughesville 6
Southern Columbia 001 340 0 — 8-7-4
Hughesville 010 050 0 — 6-4-7
Gavin Hovenstine, Jacob Cambria (5), Liam Klebon (6) and Owen Sosnoski. Trent Knarr, Carter Cowburn (3), Devin Swank (5) and Jediah Webb.
WP: Hovenstine. LP: Cowburn.
Southern Columbia: Cambria 1-for-4, run, RBI; Mike Zsido 2-for-4, run, RBI; Braden Heim 2-for-4, double, 2 runs; Ian Yoder 1-for-3, run.
Hughesville: Clayton Poust 1-for-2, run, RBI; Swank 1-for-3, run; Brenden Knight run, RBI; Dylon Pequignot 2-for-3, run, RBI.
n Montoursville 10,
Danville 3
MONTOURSVILLE — Josh Burger and Nolan Kutney combined for seven hits and eight runs scored for the Warriors.
A.J. Llorente and Grayson Rinker combined on a three-hitter for Montoursville (2-0 overall and HAC-I).
Mason Raup had an RBI double for the Ironmen (1-2 overall and HAC-I).
Montoursville 10, Danville 3
Danville 002 100 0 — 3-3-1
Montoursville 302 302 x — 10-12-2
C.J. Outt, Joey Delbo (4) and Mason Raup. A.J. Llorente, Grayson Rinker (5) and Heath Jones.
WP: Llorente; LP: Outt.
Danville: Raup, 1-for-3, double, RBI.
Montoursville: Josh Burger, 3-for-4, double, 4 runs, RBI; Nolan Kutney 4-for-4, triple, 4 runs, RBI; Llorente, 1-for-3, double, RBI.
n Midd-West 7,
Loyalsock 7 (susp.)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Brayden Swineford had three hits to pace Midd-West’s 16-hit attack, and Preston Arbogast drove in two runs before the HAC-II matchup was suspended after seven innings due to darkness.
The Mustangs (2-0 overall, 1-0 HAC-II) scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to tie the score after Loyalsock went ahead 7-5 in the sixth. Aidan Everly and Julian Krainak ripped consecutive RBI singles with two outs in the seventh.
TUESDAY
n Jersey Shore 7, Danville 4
DANVILLE — Owen Anderson’s two-run triple helped Jersey Shore build a four-run lead after three innings, and the Bulldogs limited Danville to three hits.
The Ironmen (1-1, 1-1) scored twice in the home fifth on a two-out, two-run single by Jack Smiley. Daniel Knight singled and scored twice in the loss.
Jersey Shore 7, Danville 4
Jersey Shore 132 010 0 — 7-8-3
Danville 101 020 0 — 4-3-3
Brandon Laubach, Connor Griffin (4), Owen Anderson (6) and Tyler Bauder. Lane Berkley, Carl Price (3) and Mason Raup.
WP: Laubach. LP: Berkley.
Jersey Shore: Anderson 2-for-3, triple, run, 2 RBIs; Karter Peacock 2-for-4, run; Brandon Laubach 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 runs, RBI; Kooper Peacock 1-for-3, RBI; Cayden Hess 1-for-3, run, RBI.
Danville: Daniel Knight 1-for-3, 2 runs; Raup 1-for-4, run; Jack Smiley 1-for-4, 2 RBIs.
n Greenwood 9,
Upper Dauphin 3
ELIZABETHVILLE — Grant Fultz had three hits and drove in three runs, and Greenwood scored in all but two innings of a win in Tri-Valley League action.
The Wildcats (2-0 overall and TVL) broke open the game with three runs in the second inning and two more in the fourth. Fultz had a two-out, two-run single in the fourth.
Ethan Jezewski matched Fultz with three hits, while Avery Morder and Tyler Sherman each rapped a pair, including a double.
Greenwood 9, Upper Dauphin 3
Greenwood 103 202 1 — 9-12-0
Upper Dauphin 000 012 0 — 3-8-4
Austin Murphy, Avery Morder (6). Holden Stiely, Chase Crosby (5) and Brock Troutman.
WP: Murphy. LP: Stiely.
Greenwood: Ethan Jezewski 3-for-4, 2 runs; Morder 2-for-5, double, run, RBI; Tyler Sherman 2-for-4, double, 3 runs, RBI; Grant Fultz 3-for-5, 3 RBIs; Kolby Seibert RBI; Sammy Myers 1-for-4, RBI; Gage Wirth 1-for-2, 2 runs.
Upper Dauphin: Troutman 2-for-4; Colten Zerby 1-for-3; Nathan Wise 1-for-4; Dawson Klinger 1-for-2; Isaac Hepler 1-for-3, run; Chase Crosby 2-for-2, home run (5th, solo), 3 RBIs.
n Millersburg 9,
East Juniata 7 (8 inn.)
MCALISTERVILLE — Nick Lubinski’s two-out sacrifice fly in the eighth inning produced two runs, and Millersburg escaped with a TVL win.
Lubinski hit a trio a sacrifice flies and finished with four RBIs for Millersburg (1-3 overall and TVL).
Daniel Kanagy went 3-for-4 with a double for East Juniata (1-1 overall and TVL).
Millersburg 9, East Juniata 7 (8 inn.)
Millersburg 100 004 22 — 9-8-3
East Juniata 024 100 00 — 7-12-3
Dillan Gray, Nate Dohrman (4), Tate Etzweiler (8) and Chase Grassmyer. Daniel Kanagy, Owen Yorks (4), Jadyn Martin (6), Blake Liddington (7), Evan Clouser (8).
WP: Dohrman. LP: Liddington. S: Etzweiler.
Millersburg: Gray 2-for-4, run; Etzweiler 1-for-4, 2 runs; Mason Engle 1-for-2, 2 runs, RBI; Elijah Latshaw 1-for-3, double, run, RBI; Nick Lubinski 4 RBIs.
East Juniata: Clouser 2-for-4, run; Kanagy 3-for-4, double, run; Trey Tusing 2-for-5, 2 runs, RBI; Yorks 1-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Aaron Kanagy 1-for-4, run, RBI; Dylan Messimer 1-for-3, 2 RBIs.
n Line Mountain 6, Juniata 1
MIFFLINTOWN — The Eagles evened their TVL record at 1-1 and improved to 2-1 overall.