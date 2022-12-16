DANVILLE — Danville decided to open Friday’s Heartland Athletic Conference-crossover game against Central Columbia deploying a 2-3 zone for the first time all season.
The Blue Jays struggled to hit an outside shot, but the Blue Jays' inside duo of Emmie Rowe and Madelyn Blake proved to be too much for Danville to overcome.
The two combined for 32 points as Central Columbia knocked off Danville, 52-20, at the Whitey McCloskey Center.
“We do work well together,” Rowe said. “We aren’t perimeter shooters, so we pass well inside. I can always count on her to get my missed lay-up and vice versa.”
Despite it being the team’s initial time running a zone at full game speed, they didn’t do poorly. The Ironmen created turnovers, but more importantly forced the ball to the outside where Central Columbia struggled to make shots.
The two bigs for Central Columbia were the difference as the majority of their points came off put-backs down low.
Each had moments of complete control in Friday’s contest.
In the opening quarter, Blake posted five shots and sparked the offense with four consecutive points. The surge came on the heels of an 11-4 run by the Blue Jays to blow the game open early.
Blake had a near game-sealing moment in the third quarter when she pushed through a foul for a basket and free throw. The three-point swing extended a 7-1 run for the Blue Jays as they pulled away for a 16-point advantage.
“I knew they were going to apply pressure on us, because we were pulling away,” Blake said. “I got the ball, I don’t even know where I got it from, saw there was nobody up the court and took it left. I kind of just laid it up there and hoped for the best.”
Blake’s best gave her 11 points on the night to go with a handful of rebounds. She also played a key part on Central Columbia’s defense that created 17 turnovers in the game.
“Our defense kind of fed into our offense,” Central Columbia coach Ryan Novak said. “That’s always our goal to try and use our pressure defense to create scoring opportunities. Their zone did a really good job of slowing us down.”
Danville offense just couldn’t back up the defense.
“You have to play a flawless game to even have a chance at those guys,” Danville coach Wayne Renz said. “We did a good job keeping up with them. Once they get a little distance it obviously gets tougher.”
Ella DeWald and Maddie Merrell each scored seven points to lead Danville.
CENTRAL COLUMBIA 52, DANVILLE 30
Central Columbia (5-1) 52
Haley Bull 1 0-2 3; Alyx Flick 3 5-5 11; Emmie Rowe 10 1-3 21; Caitlyn Weatherill 1 4-4 6; Madelyn Blake 4 2-5 11. Totals 19 12-19 52
3-point goals: Bull.
Did not score: none.
Danville (1-3) 30
Grace Everett 2 0-0 4; Elki Dewald 1 4-6 7; Maddie Merrell 3 0-0 7; Maddie Sauers 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 4-6 20
3-point goals: DeWald, Merrell.
Did not score: Lucy Pickle.
Score by quarters
Central Columbia;16;5;19;12 — 52
Danville;7;3;8;2 — 20