SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna's women's basketball team gave unbeaten Scranton a scare for three quarters before the Royals dominated the fourth quarter in a 56-36 win at O.W. Houts Gymnasium on Wednesday night.
The Royals (20-0, 9-0) led 34-33 entering the fourth quarter, then outscored the River Hawks 22-3 over the final 10 minutes to stay perfect.
Susquehanna (7-13, 2-7) trailed by 10 at the half but outscored Scranton by nine in the third quarter to enter the fourth. Scranton scored the first points of the fourth before Julia Pinckert hit a 3-pointer to make 39-36 with 7:48 to play.
Susquehanna did not score again as the Royals closed the game on a 16-0 run.
Kaitlyn Lynch led Susquehanna with 15 points, while Olivia Brandt scored 8 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
The two teams combined for 86 rebounds thanks to both shooting below 30 percent.
SCRANTON (20-0, 9-0) 56
Angelini 1-6 1-2 3; Kranson 5-14 5-7 16; Rajza 3-12 0-0 7; Ryan 5-12 3-6 13; Monaghan 3-18 7-8 13; Lynch 0-1 0-0 0; Hartnett 0-2 0-0 0; Walsh 2-2 0-0 4. Total 19-67 16-23 56.
SUSQUEHANNA (7-13, 2-7) 36
Pinckert 2-7 0-0 6; Roth 0-3 0-2 0; Selvaggi 0-6 0-0 0; Lynch 4-11 5-5 15; Brandt 4-9 0-0 8; Schwabe 2-6 3-3 7; Klein 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 12-44 8-10 36.
Score by quarters
Scranton;12;16;6;22 — 56
Susquehanna;9;9;15;3 — 36
3-point goals: Scranton 2-14 (Angelini 0-1, Kranson 1-2, Rajza 1-7, Monaghan 0-3, Hartnett 0-1), Susquehanna 4-13 (Pinckert 2-5, Selvaggi 0-2, Lynch 2-5, Klein 0-1). Rebounds: Scranton 47 (Ryan 12), Susquehanna 39 (Brandt 11). Assists: Scranton 9 (Monaghan 4), Susquehanna 9 (Brandt, Schwabe 2). Total fouls: Scranton 11, Susquehanna 18. Fouled out: Roth.