MOUNTAIN TOP — With the prospect of 30 minutes of overtime looming in a fast, up-and-down game, Selinsgrove coach Chris Lupolt rested Kyle Ruhl late in regulation Tuesday.
Back on the field for the start of extra time, Ruhl made sure the sudden-death portion of the game lasted fewer than two minutes.
Ruhl’s second goal of the game — the third that Owen Magee played a role in — lifted the Seals over host Crestwood, 4-3, in a PIAA Class 3A boys soccer first-round game.
“We did not expect this back-and-forth type of game,” Ruhl said, “but, it happened and we had to adjust to it.”
Ruhl won it from about 10 yards out just to the right of the goalie after receiving a short pass from Magee, who had worked the ball deep in the middle of the field.
“I had the defense beat; all I had was the goalie,” said Ruhl, who stopped the clock 1:41 into OT. “I really wanted to just power it through, but I knew that he was standing right in front of me, so there was no way. I had to put a little chip on it.”
The District 4 champion Seals (17-2) will likely be the visiting team again Saturday when they head to the state quarterfinals for the second straight year and face District 3 champion Northern York.
Selinsgrove also defeated Crestwood in the state opener last year, but Tuesday’s rematch was not like that 2-0 win at Loyalsock Township. Instead, the teams raced up and down, combining for 43 shots and 15 corner kicks.
Playing on a small, 100-yard field with a fast, artificial surface, with two goalkeepers that repeatedly booted the ball beyond midfield in the air, the game never resembled a defense- and/or possession-based playoff battle.
Crestwood struck first, then Selinsgrove took leads in each half only to have the Comets come back.
“A one-goal lead was not anything to rest your laurels on,” Lupolt said. “We anticipated more of a ball-possession type of situation — from our team and from what we know about them — but it was not that. It was very quick, very fast-paced.”
The teams not only combined for seven goals, but they had at least six more shots bang off posts or crossbars.
“It seemed like we were quick countering ,and they were quick countering,” Lupolt said. “The possession in the middle of the field wasn’t what we had hoped. It was not our style.”
With the PIAA using home fields this year as one of its many COVID-19 adjustments, Crestwood came out looking like it was ready to make the most of that advantage.
The District 2 champion Comets (14-1-2) had the game’s first three corner kicks, and had a 5-2 lead in shots when Nick Ruggeri’s pass sent Nico Schwartz through the middle for the first of his two goals to open the scoring less than 15 minutes in.
Selinsgrove responded quickly with the game’s next five shots, two of them for goals.
Nick Ritter won the ball about 30 yards from the goal in the middle of the field. He angled a pass to Noah Derr on the left wing, and Derr got off a quick shot for the tying goal.
The Seals scored again 2:25 later to take the lead just before the midway point in the first half.
Magee sent one header off the crossbar, and Ruhl knocked in the rebound with another header.
The Seals carried the 2-1 lead into halftime, and controlled play for a while early in the second half, but were unable to put the Comets away.
Schwartz tied the game on a rebound of a direct kick that went off the post.
Magee put Selinsgrove back in front less than four minutes later when he drew a foul in the penalty area on a race for a loose ball with Crestwood goalie Cole Kranson.
Kranson stopped Magee’s penalty kick attempt, but before anyone else could get into the play — and before Kranson could scramble over from the right post — Magee got to the rebound and put in inside the left post.
Crestwood sent the game into overtime by scoring on yet another rebound off the post following a header on a direct kick.
PIAA CLASS 3A BOYS SOCCER
FIRST ROUND
SELINSGROVE 4, CRESTWOOD 3 (OT)
First half
C-Nico Schwartz (Nick Ruggeri), 25:20; S-Noah Derr (Nick Ritter), 22:32; S-Kyle Ruhl (Owen Magee), 20:07.
Second half
C-Schwartz, 23:29; S-Magee, 19:43; C-Trey Zabroski (Mike Zaleski), 12:29.
Overtime
S-Ruhl (Magee), 13:19.
Shots: S, 25-18. Corners: C, 9-6. Saves: Selinsgrove 6 (Cole Catherman); Crestwood 10 (Cole Kranson).