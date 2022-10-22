WESTMINSTER, Md. — Michael Ruisch had a hand in Susquehanna's first six touchdowns Saturday as the 19th-ranked River Hawks remained unbeaten with a 58-0 win over McDaniel.
Ruisch threw five scoring passes and ran for a TD as Susquehanna built a 45-0 lead just 77 seconds into the second half. Brayden Knoblauch tossed a touchdown pass in relief, and sophomore Christian Colasurdo kicked two of the team's three field goals as the River Hawks improved to 7-0 (6-0 Centennial Conference).
Kyle Howes caught five passes for 126 yards and three touchdowns in the win, while Michael Lefever added five grabs for 80 yards and a score.
Southern Columbia graduate Elijah Hoffman, who booted a field goal just before the half, opened the game with a kickoff for a touchback. Two snaps later, River Hawks sophomore Josh Buck recovered an errant snap at the McDaniel 7.
Ruisch hit Jacob Erb for a touchdown on the next play, putting SU on the board just 47 seconds into the game.
Howes caught consecutive scoring passes from Ruisch for a 21-0 lead, with a 51-yard hookup being Ruisch's longest of the game. The long play was followed by Lefever's 16-yard touchdown catch, Ruisch's 3-yard TD run and Hoffman's 26-yard field goal. The 24-point quarter made it 38-0 at halftime.
Ruisch and Howes then capped a three-play, 70-yard drive to open the second half with a 45-yard TD pass.
Ruisch finished 17-of-21 for 277 yards, while Knoblauch hit 11 of 14 passes. Hunter Coulter rushed for 41 yards, helping the River Hawks amass 520 yards of offense.
John Nicosia led Susquehanna's defense with six tackles (five solo, one for loss). Frankie Negrini made an interception, and PJ Pollock Jr. had a sack.
The River Hawks host No. 8 Johns Hopkins (7-0, 6-0) for homecoming at 1 p.m. Saturday.
SUSQUEHANNA 58, MCDANIEL 0
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Susquehanna (7-0, 6-0);14;24;10;10 — 58
McDaniel (2-5, 2-4);0;0;0;0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
S-Jacob Erb 7 pass from Michael Ruisch (Elijah Hoffman kick), 14:09
S-Kyle Howes 17 pass from Ruisch (Hoffman kick), 1:38
Second quarter
S-Howes 51 pass from Ruisch (Hoffman kick), 14:50
S-Michael Lefever 16 pass from Ruisch (Hoffman kick), 9:41
S-Ruisch 3 run (Hoffman kick), 4:09
S-FG 26 Hoffman, 0:22
Third quarter
S-Howes 45 pass from Ruisch (Hoffman kick), 13:43
S-FG 22 Christian Colasurdo, 7:48
Fourth quarter
S-FG 26 Colasurdo, 11:54
S-Michael Robbins 5 pass from Brayden Knoblauch (Colasurdo kick), 1:57
TEAM STATISTICS
;S;M
First downs;27;9
Rushes-yards;30-179;38-123
Passing yards;341;24
Comp.-att.-int.;28-35-1;3-16-1
Total yards;520;147
Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-1
Penalties-yards;5-62;8-66
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Susquehanna: Hunter Coulter 6-41; Brayden Knoblauch 5-37; Dashon Bundy 6-27; D.K. Wyche 6-24; Michael Ruisch 2-19, TD; Gavin Coles 3-18; Tommy Grabowski 2-13. McDaniel: Corey King 9-50; Trent Gaskins 15-38; Dre Carter 7-36; Ethan Brown 2-10; Connor Mccuin 1-1; Justin Maxwell 1-0; Eric Grinwis 2-(-1); Team 1-(-11).
PASSING — Susquehanna: Ruisch 17-21-0, 277 yards, 5 TDs; Knoblauch 11-14-1, 64 yards, TD. McDaniel: Grinwis 3-14-1, 24 yards; Brown 0-1-0; Jared Snow 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Susquehanna: Kyle Howes 5-126, 3 TDs; Michael Lefever 5-80, TD; Eddie Nugent 4-42; Warren Griffith 3-24; Rowen Hershey 3-22; Chris Bookter 3-17; Michael Robbins 3-17, TD; Jacob Erb 1-7, TD; Wyche 1-6. McDaniel: Maxwell 1-15; Jaden Weatherspoon 1-9; Carter 1-0.