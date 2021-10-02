The Daily Item
COLLEGEVILLE — Senior quarterback Michael Ruisch threw for 307 yards and five touchdowns, and running back Frankie Negrini added three scores of his own as Susquehanna trounced Ursinus 62-23 in Centennial Conference football Saturday.
The offense was the story for the River Hawks (5-0, 4-0 Centennial) Saturday, as they scored touchdowns on each of their first four drives, and put up 31 points in the second quarter.
After a three-and-out on the opening drive by Ursinus, Negrini caught a swing pass from Ruisch from 7 yards out to complete a nine-play, 66-yard drive seven minutes into the game. After the defense forced another three-and-out, Ruisch connected with Kyle Good on a 24-yard touchdown to make it 14-0.
The Bears (3-2, 2-2 Centennial) scored on a Samuel Ragland touchdown just before the end of the quarter to make it 14-7, but Susquehanna responded.
Susquehanna went 75 yards over 10 plays before Negrini took a counter play and broke it from 16 yards out for the score. On the ensuing kickoff, Ursinus muffed the angled kick from Elijah Hoffman, and Susquehanna recovered it. On the next play, Eddie Nugent made a diving touchdown catch on a pass from Ruisch to make it 28-7.
Ursinus pulled to within two scores with a 56-yard touchdown pass on the next drive, but that was as close as the Bears got. On the next drive, Ruisch found Michael Lefever over the middle, and the senior tight end ran 50 yards before diving into the end zone.
Josh Parson recovered a fumble by Ursinus on the kickoff to set up the River Hawks at the 4-yard line. Three plays later, Kyle Good took a jet sweep pass in from 8 yards to make it 42-14. Just before the half, Hoffman made a career-long 44-yard field goal.
The offensive unit continued to roll in the second half thanks to the power running from Negrini, who put Susquehanna up 52-14 at 10:16 of the third quarter with a 32-yard rushing score. Later in the quarter, Dashon Bundy scored his first collegiate touchdown. Another first came in the fourth quarteer when Christian Colasurdo connected on his first collegiate field goal from 39 yards out to finish the scoring for the River Hawks.
Ruisch threw for a career-high 307 yards, and tied his career high with five touchdown passes. The 127 yards for Negrini also was a personal best. Lefever also posted a career-high for receiving yards with 73 Saturday, making five grabs, and Good finished with six catches for 68 yards and two scores all coming in the opening half.
Susquehanna is 5-0 for the first time since 2000, and has a bye next week.