The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — Senior quarterback Michael Ruisch tossed a career-high five touchdowns to help lead Susquehanna to its 14th consecutive victory and into sole possession of first place in the Centennial Conference.
The No. 20 River Hawks rolled over Gettysburg College, 47-7, Friday at Amos Alonzo Stagg Field in Doug Arthur Stadium. The win, paired with Muhlenberg College’s 21-6 win over Johns Hopkins University, moved Susquehanna into first place with four games to play.
Susquehanna (6-0 overall and 5-0 in the Centennial Conference) forced a three-and-out after the opening kickoff then marched 55 yards in five place setting up Ruisch’s first TD connection, this one to senior tight end Michael Lefever.
A pair of Elijah Hoffman field goals pushed Susquehanna’s lead to 13-0 before Ruisch and Kyle Good connected for a 17-yeard touchdown.
Gettysburg (1-5, 1-4) answered the River Hawks burst with its lone score, a 31-yard touchdown pass and catch from Mason Solarik to MIke Vigliano, to pull to within 12, 19-7.
Both school’s offenses struggled to get on the board in the second quarter until first-year River Hawk Gavin Coles broke a 78-yard run to set up a Ruisch to Sammy Darrell six-yard touchdown with 2:23 to play before halftime.
Susquehanna’s defense, after the Gettysburg touchdown, allowed just 59 yards of offense over the final 11 drives, forcing eight punts and two interceptions.
The River Hawks offense continued to pile up scores in the second half, accumulating 515 yards to Gettysburg’s 144, which included just 88 passing yards.
Ruischi finished 17-of-33 for 267 yards and the five TDs.
Susquehanna University, which has won 12 straight home games, hosts McDaniel College for Homecoming at 1 p.m. Oct. 23.