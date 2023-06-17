The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Pablo Ruiz scored from midfield in the first half, Danny Muscovski added a second-half goal and Real Salt Lake held off D.C. United 2-1 on Saturday night.
Things went bad for DC United (6-8-5) after defender Steven Birnbaum sent off for a red card in the 26th minute.
Ruiz staked Real Salt Lake (6-7-5) to a 1-0 halftime lead when he took a pass from Andrew Brody at midfield in the 41st minute and drilled a shot over the outstretched arm of Tyler Miller and into the back right corner of the net. It was Ruiz’s fourth goal of the season.
Real Salt Lake went up 2-0 early in the second half when Musovski used assists from Andrés Gómez and Jasper Löffelsend in the 51st minute to score his third goal this season.
DC United answered two minutes later with a goal by Chris Durkin. Ruan picked up an assist on Durkin’s second netter of the campaign.
New England 3, Orlando City 1
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Gustavo Bou and Carles Gil both had a goal and an assist to lead New England to a victory over Orlando City on a rainy night, extending the Revolution’s unbeaten streak at home to nine.
Neither team scored until Emmanuel Boateng found the net for a second time this season, knocking in a rebound in the 51st minute to give New England (9-3-6) the lead.
NYCFC 1, Columbus 1
NEW YORK — Gabriel Segal scored the equalizer in stoppage time, lifting NYCFC into a draw with Columbus.
Segal’s goal, in the 94th minute, came when he took the ball from over his shoulder and drilled it left-footed past the defense of Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte. It was the third goal of the season for Segal.