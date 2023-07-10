MILLMONT — Jack Rumberger won his third game of the District 13 8-10 Division Tournament, striking out 11, while Jack Wilborn and Ben Zeiders each knocked in two runs as Selinsgrove beat Mifflinburg, 8-3, on Monday night at the Field of Dreams.
Selinsgrove rolled through the tournament by an aggregate score of 48-10, advancing to the Section 3 Tournament, which begins Monday at a site in the Northern Tier.
Rumberger, who struck out 12 in his first outing against Mifflinburg on July 1, allowed just three hits and one earned run Monday. Selinsgrove pitchers struck out 64 hitters in five tournament games.
With the scored tied at 1-1 after two innings, Selinsgrove took the lead for good with a five-run bottom of the third. Wilborn and Zeiders each had two-run singles in the inning for Selinsgrove. The fifth run scored on Riley Rumberger's bases-loaded walk.
Jonah Kurtz, Reece Boop, Asten Ritter and Dawson Hoffmaster all had hits for Mifflinburg.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
DISTRICT 13
8-10 DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP
Selinsgrove 8, Mifflinburg 3
Mifflinburg;010;110 — 3-4-5
Selinsgrove;015;02x — 8-8-1
Andre Reiff, Jonah Kurtz (3) and Kurtz, Reiff (3). Jack Rumberger, Jaxon Tressler (6) and Xander Pyle.
WP: Rumberger; WP: Reiff
Mifflinburg: Jaxson Smith, run; Kurtz, 1-for-2; Reece Boop, 1-for-2; Asten Ritter 1-for-2, run; Dawson Hoffmaster, 1-for-2.
Selinsgrove: Ronan McCabe, 1-for-2, run; J. Rumberger, 1-for-3, run; Mikey Scorsone, run; Jack Wilborn, 2-for-3, run, 2 RBIs; Tressler, 2-for-3, 2 runs; Zeiders, 1-for-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Maclin Somers 1-for-3, RBI; Riley Rumberger, RBI.