Maryland (2-1, 2-1 Big Ten) never trailed in Saturday’s 16-point, program-defining win at Penn State (0-3, 0-3 Penn State). The Terrapins scored on four of their six drives in the first half to take a 28-7 lead into halftime.
Penn State finds itself sitting at 0-3 for the first time since the 2001 season, and in search of answers. After starting the year out at No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25, the Nittany Lions for the second consecutive week aren’t ranked in the poll. Last week’s omission marked the first time in 63 polls Penn State didn’t receive a ranking.
This Saturday’s matchup pits Penn State against winless Nebraska. Kickoff is scheduled for noon (FS1).
Offensive line woes
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford during Penn State’s virtual media days touted his offensive line as being one of this year’s team’s strengths. Four starters from a squad that went 11-2 last year returned to the unit, and depth further bolstered it.
Maryland’s defense bull-rushed the Nittany Lions’ offensive front and sacked Clifford seven times, marking a program conference record that tied Maryland’s seven-sack effort against Rutgers in 2016.
“Our defense played all game long,” Maryland coach Mike Locksley said following the win. “We put them in tough situations where we played man coverage, we loaded the box and we had a lot of young players contributed.”
Terrapins linebacker Ruben Hyppolite and defensive end Mosiah Nasili-Kite finished with two sacks apiece. Four other Maryland defenders recorded were credited with sacks. The unit also posted three quarterback hurries on Clifford.
No rush
For the second consecutive week, Penn State’s ground game failed to gain traction.
Four Nittany Lions saw carries against the Terrapins and totaled 94 yards: Devyn Ford (36 yards), Caziah Holmes (29 yards), Clifford (26 yards) and Keyvone Lee (3 yards).
Clifford for the second consecutive week led all rushers with 17 carries. Ford and Holmes each had nine carries while Lee recorded one rush.
Penn State averaged 2.6 yards per carry against a Maryland defense that entered the contest ranked last in the Big Ten in rush defense (293.5 yards per game).
The Nittany Lions also failed to score a rushing touchdown against a defense that yielded nine rushing scores in their first two games.
Through three games this season, Penn State is averaging 129.3 yards per game (two touchdowns), which ranks 10th in the Big Ten.
“Running the ball is a mentality,” Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth said. “At the end of the day, if you can’t block the guy across from you then it’s not going to work. Obviously, there are certain run calls we like and certain defenses and certain fronts, but that’s kind of where I’m at with my self-evaluation. If we’re not going to have that mentality where we can move a man from Point A to Point B, then it’s not really on the coaches or on our running backs. It’s on us as a unit, as a tight end and the O-line, to take that pride and mentality to be physical and out-effort.”