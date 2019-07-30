The Associated Press
CINCINNATI — Jose Iglesias’ grand slam completed Cincinnati’s 10-run second inning, and the Reds beat the Pirates 11-6 Monday night after Pittsburgh traded scheduled starter Jordan Lyles to the Brewers.
The last-place Pirates lost their ninth straight, their longest skid since they dropped 10 in a row in 2011.
Lyles was dealt to Milwaukee — which has an injury-depleted rotation — in the afternoon for pitching prospect Cody Ponce. Alex McRae (0-3) took Lyles’ spot, his first major league start after seven relief appearances. He retired only four batters and was replaced during Cincinnati’s biggest inning in four years.
Sonny Gray (6-6) gave up four runs in 5 1/3 innings, including Starling Marte’s 18th homer and Bryan Reynolds’ ninth. Colin Moran hit his third career grand slam off Wandy Peralta.
The game matched the NL Central’s bottom teams. The Pirates have anchored themselves in last place by going 2-15 after the All-Star break, prompting them to trade Lyles two days before the deadline.
n Nationals 6, Braves 3
WASHINGTON — Anthony Rendon hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the sixth inning, and Washington beat Atlanta in the opener of a three-game series to close within 4½ games of the NL East leader.
With the score 2-2, Rendon connected of Chad Sobotka for his 23rd home run this season and third career slam, raising his career RBIs total to 500. Rendon, who had two hits, is batting .370 in his last 19 games with nine doubles, three homers and 20 RBIs.
Patrick Corbin (9-5) allowed two runs and five hits in six innings, striking out eight and walking one. Sean Doolittle gave up a home run to pinch-hitter Charlie Culberson in the ninth.
Dallas Keuchel (3-4) gave up four runs, six hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings in his eighth start for the Braves since signing in June. He is 0-2 in his last three starts.
n Marlins 11, Diamondbacks 6
MIAMI — Caleb Smith endured a bad stretch after a baserunning adventure but recovered to pitch seven innings and help Miami beat Arizona.
Smith laid down a bunt in the second inning and wound up at third base thanks to two errors on the play. The jaunt may have taken a toll, because in the next inning he gave up three hits, including a three-run homer by Ketel Marte.
Smith (7-4) allowed only one other run, struck out nine and retired his final 10 batters. The left-hander has won his past four decisions for the team with the National League’s worst record.
The Marlins, who won three of four games from Arizona, improved to 10-9-1 in their past 20 series. They started the year 1-10-3.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Blue Jays 7, Royals 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cavan Biggio hit the go-ahead homer in the eighth inning, Randal Grichuk and Teoscar Hernandez also went deep, and Toronto rallied past Kansas City.
Top prospect Bo Bichette singled in the first at-bat of his big league career, and the Blue Jays got a strong spot start from Thomas Pannone in the opener of a 10-game trip.
Tim Mayza (1-1) earned the victory with a scoreless inning of relief.
Brad Keller (7-10) let just three balls out of the infield until Hernandez’s tying home run in the fifth inning. The right-hander went on to allow three homers in a game for the first time in his career, and four runs total in seven-plus innings.
Pannone, who was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo before the game, gave the Blue Jays six competitive innings. The left-hander allowed three runs and five hits.