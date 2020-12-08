For the second consecutive week, Penn State’s running game led the Nittany Lions to a win.
All three of Penn State’s (2-5) running backs — Devyn Ford, Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes — recorded carries. Lee paced the group with 17 carries for a game-high 95 yards.
Nittany Lions’ rushers accounted for 248 of Penn State’s 381 offensive yards in a 23-7 road win at Rutgers on Saturday.
Ford, who started, returned to the backfield a week after missing Penn State’s trip to Michigan because of the death of his brother. Ford posted an 11-carry, 65-yard, one-touchdown stat line against the Scarlet Knights.
“It felt pretty good to come out here and play the game again,” Ford said. “To play with my team and actually get a ‘W’ — I’m on the field, I’m on the sideline with them going through those struggles and coaching adjustments, I was there for all of that — it definitely felt great to be back.”
Two Saturdays ago against the Wolverines, Penn State’s offensive line blocked the way for the running backs to gain 254 yards and score three touchdowns. While pleased with the progress the offensive line unit has shown, redshirt senior offensive tackle Will Fries said the line can do better.
“I think we definitely improved,” Fries said. “The way we attacked it this week showed it, but we still have a lot more work to do. Excited about the progress we’re making, but we still have to grind those details and scheme.”
No-fly zone
Penn State’s secondary held Rutgers quarterbacks Noah Vedral and Johnny Langan to just 122 yards and one touchdown. Vedral was 17-of-30 passing for 113 yards with one touchdown, while Langan was 1-for-2 passing for 9 yards.
Rutgers’ leading receiver in the contest, Bo Melton, pulled in seven receptions for 38 yards and one score. Penn State defenders tallied five pass deflections against the Scarlet Knights.
It was the second straight week that the Penn State defense held its opponent to fewer than 123 yards passing. The Nittany Lions limited Michigan to 112 yards passing in a 27-17 win.
“We just knew we had to keep feeding off the energy that we started off last week,” Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. said. “Going into this game, we knew we had to come in and play hard and get this 1-0 mentality. That’s what we did (Saturday). We showed up, balled out and we’re on to next week 1-0.”
Back-to-back honors
Porter Jr., a redshirt freshman, became the second straight Nittany Lions player to win Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors after his seven-tackle performance against Rutgers, which included a tackle for loss.
Last week, true freshman Keyvone Lee earned the accolade for the Big Ten.
Porter Jr. has 30 total tackles — including one sack — to go with four pass deflections this season.
Historic win
Saturday’s win did more than just give Penn State its second in as many weeks. The victory handed Penn State’s football program its 900th victory.
Including Penn State, eight FBS programs have reached the 900-win mark: Michigan (964), Ohio State (927), Alabama (925), Texas (922), Notre Dame (918), Oklahoma (915) and Nebraska (904).
“Blessed to be a part of this!” Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton tweeted on Sunday about the milestone.
As an independent, Penn State fielded its first football team in 1887 and went 2-0 during that inaugural season. The Nittany Lions remained independent until they joined the Big Ten in 1993.
Former Penn State coach Joe Paterno led the Nittany Lions to 409 of those wins as he compiled a 409-136-3 record during his 46-year tenure.
Current Penn State coach James Franklin has a 58-28 record during his seven years with the program.