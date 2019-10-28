Running is no passing fancy for Reisinger

The Daily Item
Mount Carmel’s Tom Reisinger is one of the better passers in the area, but the senior quarterback attempted only five passes Friday, completing one for 44 yards, in the Red Tornadoes’ dramatic 28-22 Coal Bucket win at Shamokin.
Nevertheless, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Reisinger played a major role in the team’s offense, running a whopping nine quarterback draws for a net 47 yards.
Reisinger said that play was one the team worked on in practice to take advantage of the Indians’ defense.
“We knew their ‘backers were going to flow with the motions and our guards pulling, and we prepared during the week because we knew that was going to be one of our big run plays,” Reisinger said.
“And it was working pretty well this whole game. They were flowing with the pullers and the running back going out, and we were getting decent gains,” Reisinger added. “Then they started adjusting to it so we started to hit them with other stuff.”
— Harold Raker
Nervous, yet confident
Reisinger admitted that he and his teammates were getting nervous when Shamokin was driving late and got to the 10-yard line with a chance to score and tie or possibly take the lead in the final seconds.
“Obviously we were going to get nervous, but I had faith in my defense. I knew they were going to step up and make a big play, which they did,” he said.
It was Mount Carmel senior linebacker Jack Chapman who made Reisinger’s confidence pay off as his interception on fourth-and-goal sealed the win.
Chapman said, “I couldn’t even hear the count being said. I had to stare at the ball; I couldn’t hear anything. Both sides were going crazy in the stands.”
He said there is nothing quite like the Coal Bucket game. “The rivalry in general just creates a crazy atmosphere.
“It’s a great tradition that both teams have going on here. Luckily and fortunately, we’re the team that’s been on top, and to keep that going just feels absolutely amazing.”
— Harold Raker
Good experience, but …
Mount Carmel coach John Darrah said that, while the game was thrilling for the fans and his team was able to survive, winning that way was “honestly not that satisfying.”
“It was more of a relief. Satisfying would have been winning by (a large margin),” he said with a smile.
But he conceded that winning such a game could be beneficial as the Red Tornadoes go through the postseason, considering they did not play in a close game all season.
“We were not in a game that was decided by less than seven points the whole year, but we were in several of them last year with these guys and I think that kind of showed there at the end,” Darrah said. “We didn’t get too rattled, so we did a good job of finishing there.”
— Harold Raker
Bouncing back
Both Dresslers — Mifflinburg coach Jason and his son, Wildcats lineman Cade — were quick to point out after Friday night’s 17-14 win over Lewisburg that playing their rival allowed the team to focus quickly after an overtime loss to previously winless Central Mountain.
“After film (review) on that Saturday after (the loss), everybody was looking forward to Lewisburg,” Cade Dressler said. “We were so focused. We left that loss behind.
“We were gunning for Lewisburg.”
Mifflinburg’s coach echoed those sentiments.
“We did a lot of film study this week. A rivarly game brought a lot of focus after that loss last week,” Jason Dressler said. “Our guys were hungry. We told them that all week (that) they had to play every play, every down, like they were hungry.
“I think they did that this week.”
The Wildcats posted their first win over the Green Dragons since an 18-15 victory in 2013.
— Todd Hummel
Nothing to lose
In its final game of the season, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech pulled out on the stops in its 55-20 loss to Warrior Run on Saturday afternoon.
The Rams ran a successful hook-and-lateral for 36 yards on their first play from scrimmage.
After scoring on its first drive, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech converted a successful onside kick to set up its second first-quarter score.
Later in the first half, the Rams also tried a play similar to the “Music City miracle” where Mahki Mundrick fielded a kickoff on the left sideline, then threw a lateral pass all the way across the field to Caleb Dawson, who returned the kick 28 yards into Warrior Run territory.
“Give them credit,” Warrior Run coach Chris Long said. “They had nothing to lose, and they played like it.”
With the win over Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, the Defenders clinched their first winning regular season since a 6-4 season in 2006.
— Todd Hummel
Making a point
Southern Columbia closed out its fourth consecutive undefeated regular season Friday having outscored its 10 opponents 542-26.
The Tigers triggered the mercy rule in every game — leading by 35 points at halftime or thereafter — which was a first for the program.
In fact, their narrowest margin of victory was 35 points in a 35-0 win in the season’s ninth week. That was one of seven shutouts, including five in a row to start the season, but the Tigers were gunning for more.
“At the beginning of the year, the goal was to keep every team to zero,” said senior linebacker Cal Haladay. “That didn’t happen, but we stayed pretty close for the most part.”
Southern scored 76 points in a game twice, hit 62 in consecutive weeks, and had three other games with 48 or more. In the vast majority of the games, the team’s starters played little more than a half.
“Some of these scores get to the point where you really didn’t want it to go,” said Tigers coach Jim Roth, “but when you’re playing the young kids, you’re not going to tell them not to play.”
The four-time defending District 4 Class 2A champions open the playoffs at home Saturday against Towanda (3-7), which won three of its last four. Awaiting the winner is a semifinal matchup with either Wellsboro (9-1) or North Penn-Mansfield (4-6).
“It’s been a great regular season with all the guys,” said Tigers senior Julian Fleming, “so we’ve just got to look forward to postseason now.”
— Scott Dudinskie