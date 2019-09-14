When Emma Mikita steps outside her Danville home to go for a run — and, in her case, distance really doesn’t matter — she could be out there on a training mission or just to maintain her fitness.
Often, the 17-year-old runs with no purpose at all.
“Every time I run, I’m not really thinking about anything,” Mikita said. “If you asked me what I thought about when I ran, I just don’t know; I just kind of zone out. If I’m like stressed out by school or whatever’s going on and I go for a run. It’s like my time off.
“I don’t think about anything and I don’t have to worry about anything.”
There are plenty of times when the Danville senior is completely plugged in — such as every time Mikita and her Ironmen cross-country teammates are ready to race.
As her final high school season continues to unfold, Mikita is off to a terrific start — even though there are days a tender hip causes her to wince with each stride she takes. Hopefully, postseason surgery will erase the aches and pains.
Two meets in, Mikita has logged first and third places for a retooled Danville squad that is off to a perfect 5-0 start.
Well, success on local layouts, along with the sparkling GPA (105.05) she carries, is why Mikita is the latest to land The Daily Item’s Scholar Athlete of the Week award sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Susquehanna Valley playing fields.
During Mikita’s previous three seasons, the remarkably Ironmen have finished third, first and second at the PIAA Class 2A championship meet. Mikita was Danville’s No. 2 finisher as a sophomore on the state title team, and wound up third a season ago.
Danville also has won the last 10 District 4 Class 2A team championships — with Mikita playing large roles in the Ironmen’s recent three trips to the top step of the podium. As a sophomore, Mikita finished third in the individual standings, fifth last year.
So, discomfort aside, Mikita wasn’t about to miss her final season. While track in the spring might be in jeopardy — Mikita as a sophomore won the 1,600-meter run at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet — how she recovers from surgery will determine that.
“It’s been quite the journey,” Mikita said. “It’s my senior year and wanting to be here for the team, I couldn’t really not do it.”
In Danville’s first outing, Mikita covered the 5,000-meter layout at Selinsgrove in a winning time of 21:21.
“She’s our quiet leader,” Danville coach Jeff Brandt said. “And she’s the only one who has that big-time state experience of being a top-five runner and she’s done a good job. She encourages other kids and work ethic really helps her. … She’s very consistent.”
Since standout distance runners such as Elaina Klinger, Marisa Maffei, Rainey Oldfield, Nikaela Haas and Julia Resele graduated — they were Mikita’s teammates for two and three seasons — she’s willingly embraced Danville’s needed leadership role.
“All along, I was looking up to other people,” Mikita said. “I always had someone I could rely on, or there was always someone I knew would be there and now they’re gone. Well, now it’s like, ‘Now who?’ So, I said to myself, it’s really for the team.
“There are other seniors on my team, and we’ve really been trying to be those people that others on the team can look up to and say, ‘That’s the kind of runner I want to be.’”
Brandt said: “She’s just a good kid who has had good role models to follow. She puts in the time and the energy and the determination to be successful.”
Mikita isn’t planning on running in college at the varsity level, but at very least, she’ll be out logging miles while tackling a grueling academic regimen.
Mikita is eyeing a career in pediatric medicine — although right now she’s undecided about a potential specialty within that field.
She is definitely preparing for the academic demands that will await her once she moves into her dormitory room prior to attending her first college class.
Mikita’s academic schedule these days is stuffed with Advanced Placement courses — six of them to be exact — in Spanish, literature & composition, calculus, computer science principles, physics and U.S. history. No wonder she feels the need to run.
By the time Mikita graduates in the spring, she’ll have completed nine of Danville’s AP classes.
Last year, as part of her AP Economics course, Mikita and her classmates became engaged with the WE organization, which tries to find ways to deal with poverty on the local and global levels. What Mikita & Co. did was set up a concession stand, raising enough money to fund educational expenses for 21 youngsters in third-world countries.
“As long as I can remember, I’ve enjoyed going to school,” said Mikita, who was inducted into Danville’s chapter of the National Honor Society as a sophomore.
“It’s really interesting. It’s a lot of work and it can be especially stressful, but other than that, it’s really helping yourself to grow as a person.”
Mikita also belongs to Danville’s Key Club, spending much of her time at the district’s Primary School dealing with younger students and helping out in various ways, and she’s heavily involved in the school’s recycling program, PLANET.
Mikita also has been involved since her freshman year with Young Life, an organization that tries to reach young people through prayer, scripture and spiritual messages.
When Mikita’s not studying or involved in an extracurricular activity, you’ll likely find her running — to train for an upcoming race or just for the heck of it.
“We have a very strong team, like in terms of chemistry,” Mikita said. “We’re all really close. We all want to succeed, not just for ourselves but for other people. If someone’s running in front of you, you’re going to want to get ahead of them, not only for yourself but because you have a whole team counting on you. I think that’s really helped us.
“Hopefully, our team makes it to states this year. All of my years that I’ve been running, we’ve gone to states and I really hope to have that experience again.”