This column was inspired by a few conversations we’ve had in the office and something that happened in Michigan this week.
There has always been a stigma about running up the score in high school football. It was the first sport to adopt a mercy rule.
Fans and coaches are super-vigilant about it.
Two quick examples.
Last year I was sitting in the stands because of the pandemic on the Bloomsburg side when the Panthers were playing Danville. A group of parents were quite upset that Danville used its three timeouts late in the first half to try to score another touchdown for a 28-0 lead.
Maybe a bit closer to the line, and many years ago, Selinsgrove was playing Central Columbia, and was undefeated ahead of a stretch of tough games. Leading 21-0 in the fourth quarter, the Seals tried to drive for a late score instead of running out the clock. Some members of the Blue Jays administration were quite insulted that night, and they let the Seals coaching staff know it.
Look at some of the scores from the 2019 Southern Columbia games, and realize the fine line Jim Roth walked with such a dominant team — and I don’t remember him being accused of running up any scores. I’m pretty sure the first string of that team might have played in two second halves of games that entire season.
I’ve noticed, though, that football is the only sport in which this really seems like a concern. I type in a lot of other sports results during the week, and I’m surprised to see some of the scorers still putting up points late in some seemingly out-of-reach games.
The aforementioned incident in Michigan occurred in a boys soccer game last week. Kevin Hubbell set the national record for goals in a game with 16 in a 17-0 victory over Kingsley in Northern Michigan on Sept. 29. The game was stopped at halftime.
It’s honestly the first time I’ve ever seen a running-up-the-score issue in a sport that wasn’t football or basketball.
And, actually, this hasn’t turned into a run-of-the-mill, running-up-the-score story, either.
The Kingsley School Board met and heard from its soccer team, and it wanted answers from Hubbell’s Benzie Central School District.
According to our sister paper in Traverse City, Michigan, the goalie for the first 10 goals of the game spoke at the Kingsley School Board meeting. The saddest part of the story is the soccer team is being bullied at school for the game.
And I’m not saying teams are running up the score around here. This is another place where numbers being down across the board in all sports affects outcomes.
Struggling teams don’t have the skill to hang with the strong programs, even if the numbers are down on good teams.
Sometimes a team up by 30 points doesn’t have a lot of players to sub in to keep the score from getting too out of hand.
I don’t have many answers.
If the third-string quarterback plays late in a blowout and throws a pass to convert a first down, I don’t think that’s unsportsmanlike.
Nor should you stop a ninth grader from shooting a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter of blowout.
But if your 1,000-point scorer is still in the game with two minutes left in blowout, then no. That’s probably not ideal.
Todd Hummel covers high school football for The Daily Item. He can be reached at thummel@dailyitem.com.