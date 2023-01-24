Penn State dipped below .500 in Big Ten play after falling, 65-45, at No. 23 Rutgers on Tuesday night.
The Scarlet Knights held the Nittany Lions to their lowest scoring output of the season.
Jalen Pickett had a team-high 15 points to go with eight rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Bucknell transfer Andrew Funk and Seth Lundy each finished with 12 points. Funk added four rebounds and two assists.
Four Scarlet Knight players posted double figures in scoring. Clifford Omoruyi recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds. Aundre Hyatt added 14 points, while Paul Mulcahy registered 12 and Caleb McConnell ended with 10.
Rutgers (14-6, 6-3 Big Ten) entered the game with the Big Ten’s best defense, and the Scarlet Knights again proved a formidable opponent. Penn State shooters connected on just 33% of their shots from the floor (18 of 54). The Nittany Lions were 4-of-26 from 3-point range.
The Scarlet Knights also dominated the rebound tally, 43-26.
Penn State (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) was held to a season-low 24 points in the first half. The Nittany Lions were 9-of-28 (32.1%) from the floor, including 3-for-13 on attempts from behind the arc in the opening half. Lundy continued his strong month, recording 10 points and two rebounds in the first 20 minutes. Jalen Pickett collected seven first-half rebounds.
After trailing by eight points at the half, Penn State came within three points of tying the score at 39 after Pickett made a layup with 13:08 remaining in the game. Rutgers then went on a 12-2 run that saw its three-point advantage balloon to a 51-38 lead with 8:02 to play.
Penn State closed the contest with a 3:45 scoring drought.
Rutgers shot 46% (23-of-50) and went 15-of-19 (78.9%) at the free-throw line. The Scarlet Knights also received 16 points from their bench.
Penn State hosts Michigan at noon on Sunday.
Rutgers 65, Penn St. 45
Penn St. (13-7) 45
Njie 2-3 0-1 4, Funk 4-10 2-2 12, Pickett 7-14 1-2 15, Wynter 0-4 0-0 0, Lundy 4-10 2-3 12, Dread 0-5 0-0 0, Clary 1-4 0-0 2, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Dorsey 0-0 0-1 0, Mahaffey 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-54 5-9 45.
Rutgers (14-6) 65
Mag 1-3 5-6 8, Omoruyi 6-7 4-7 16, McConnell 3-7 4-4 10, Mulcahy 5-11 2-2 12, Spencer 1-7 0-0 3, Hyatt 6-12 0-0 14, Woolfolk 1-1 0-0 2, Simpson 0-2 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 15-19 65.
Halftime: Rutgers 32-24. 3-Point Goals: Penn St. 4-26 (Lundy 2-4, Funk 2-7, Johnson 0-1, Brown 0-2, Clary 0-2, Wynter 0-2, Pickett 0-3, Dread 0-5), Rutgers 4-13 (Hyatt 2-6, Mag 1-2, Spencer 1-3, Mulcahy 0-2). Rebounds: Penn St. 25 (Pickett 8), Rutgers 41 (Omoruyi 10). Assists: Penn St. 9 (Dread 3), Rutgers 13 (Mulcahy 6). Total Fouls: Penn St. 17, Rutgers 14. A: 8,038.