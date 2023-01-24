Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Snow during the morning will mix with rain at times during the afternoon. High 39F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Light rain early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.