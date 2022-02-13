The Associated Press
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Leilani Kapinus had a memorable game in an utterly forgettable stretch for the Penn State women’s basketball team, posting her first career double-double Sunday in the Nittany Lions’ 71-62 loss to Rutgers.
Kapinus paired 23 points with 12 rebounds and added five steals for the program’s first double-double by a freshman since Lauren Ebo had 12 points and 12 rebounds against Nebraska on March 2, 2018.
It wasn’t enough for Penn State to halt a losing streak that extended to eight games. The Nittany Lions (9-15 overall, 3-11 Big Ten) are still seeking their first win in February.
Rutgers (8-17, 1-12), which earned its first conference win, was led by Osh Brown’s 20 points and 10 rebounds. Brown was 12-of-15 at the free-throw line. Lasha Petree chipped in 17 points, while Victoria Morris had 12, and Sayawni Lassiter had 11.
The Nittany Lions built a 12-5 lead to start the game, which opened with a pair of Kapinus layups. Makenna Marisa added a layup and a pair of free throws, while Kapinus had another layup during the stretch. However, Rutgers responded with a 14-2 run to take a 19-14 lead with 1:31 left in the quarter.
Penn State opened the second period on a 10-0 run to hold a 26-21 advantage at the 6:23 mark. Kelly Jekot began the run with a three, while Marisa had five points and Shay Hagans added two. Four minutes later, Rutgers tied the game at 28 on a 3 by Jailyn Mason. However, back-to-back threes by Anna Camden helped the Lady Lions to take a 34-30 lead into the break.
Penn State held a 49-43 lead after the third quarter, despite Rutgers scoring eight of the first 12 points of the period. Penn State closed it with a 7-1 run, including four points by Kapinus.
Rutgers’ Petree hit back-to-back 3-pointers to close its deficit to one, 54-53, with 4:16 left. Kapinus stretched the lead to three with a layup, but the Scarlet Knights answered with a 14-0 run, including six points by Morris and five by Lassiter.
Marisa tallied 15 points and two steals, while Camden had nine points and five rebounds.
Penn State shot 37 percent from the floor, and 30 percent from three. Penn State had 11 steals for its 11th game with double-digit steals.
Rutgers shot 39 percent from the field, and 53 percent from three. The Scarlet Knights were 24-of-29 at the free throw line.