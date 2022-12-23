PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Xander Rice scored a team-high 13 points, and Bucknell closed the non-conference portion of its schedule with an 85-50 loss to Big Ten contender Rutgers on Friday.
The Scarlet Knights (8-4) entered the game ranked in the top-12 nationally in scoring defense, field-goal percentage defense, 3-point percentage defense and steals. They showed off that defense throughout the one-sided victory, holding a Bison team that came in shooting 50.1% on the season to just 31.0% from the field and 7-for-25 from the 3-point arc.
"We certainly did not play our best tonight," said Bison coach Nathan Davis, "and Rutgers is just too talented to have an off night against."
Clifford Omoruyi posted 17 points, 14 rebounds, and six blocked shots as Rutgers improved to 8-1 at Jersey Mike’s Arena, a hot streak that included a 63-48 win over No. 8 Indiana. Caleb McConnell added 14 points and seven assists for the Scarlet Knights, who shot 49.3% overall despite a 3-for-15 night from the arc.
Ian Motta joined Rice in double figures with 10 points for the Bison (7-6), and Andre Screen added with nine points and eight rebounds.
Omoruyi scored on an alley-oop dunk off the opening tip as the hosts started 11-for-15 from the field while holding Bucknell to 3-for-14. Four straight points from Aundre Hyatt gave Rutgers a 27-9 lead.
Bucknell answered with a 6-0 spurt on buckets from Motta, Alex Timmerman, and Rice, but one of Omoruyi’s six first-half dunks ignited a 15-4 run that gave Rutgers a 42-19 cushion. Rice had a four-point play and another 3-pointer in the final 1:13 of the half, bringing the Bison within 44-26 at the break.
Bucknell had better ball movement at the outset of the second half but simply could not get anything to drop. The Bison finally got a few 3-pointers to fall late in the game, but Rutgers went on to lead by as many as 37.
Bucknell next plays its Patriot League opener Dec. 30 at Holy Cross.
"This was a tough travel week coming off of finals against two very good opponents, so I'm happy that our guys will get a nice break to spend some time with their families for a few days," said Davis. "We will put tonight's game behind us, and we're all looking forward to focusing on the start of Patriot League play."
Rutgers 85, Bucknell 50
Bucknell (7-6) 50
Motta 3-9 2-2 10, Screen 3-10 3-5 9, Timmerman 2-6 0-0 4, Edmonds 0-5 0-0 0, Rice 5-11 1-1 13, Forrest 1-5 0-0 3, van der Heijden 2-7 0-0 5, Fulton 0-0 1-2 1, Bijiek 0-3 0-0 0, Bascoe 1-1 0-0 3, Adoh 0-0 0-0 0, Delev 0-0 0-0 0, Williamson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-58 7-10 50.
Rutgers (8-4) 85
Mag 2-7 2-2 6, Omoruyi 7-10 3-4 17, McConnell 7-11 0-0 14, Mulcahy 2-8 2-2 6, Spencer 3-8 2-2 9, Simpson 4-9 2-2 10, Hyatt 4-9 2-2 11, Woolfolk 2-3 1-2 5, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Reiber 1-1 0-0 2, Palmquist 1-1 0-0 3, Terry 0-0 0-0 0, Stephens 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 33-67 16-18 85.
Halftime: Rutgers 44-26. 3-Point Goals: Bucknell 7-25 (Motta 2-4, Rice 2-7, Bascoe 1-1, Forrest 1-4, van der Heijden 1-4, Bijiek 0-1, Edmonds 0-4), Rutgers 3-15 (Palmquist 1-1, Hyatt 1-2, Spencer 1-5, Mulcahy 0-1, Omoruyi 0-1, Mag 0-2, Simpson 0-3). Rebounds: Bucknell 30 (Screen 8), Rutgers 43 (Omoruyi 14). Assists: Bucknell 10 (Screen 3), Rutgers 20 (McConnell 7). Total Fouls: Bucknell 13, Rutgers 15. A: 6,000.