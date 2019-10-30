Ryan, Fronk lead EJ boys past Bloomsburg

WILLIAMSPORT - Gannon Ryan and Cy Fronk each scored a goal and had an assist, and East Juniata defeated Bloomsburg 3-1 on Tuesday night in a District 4 Class A boys soccer semifinal.
East Juniata, seeded sixth, and seventh-seeded Bloomsburg both defeated higher-seeded teams in the quarterfinals, setting up an improbable semifinal.
“This is the way this team is expected to play,” East Juniata coach Mike Ryan said. “The last few games the shot differential was in our favor by quite a bit. We just wanted to continue that and focus on finishing the ball.”
Gannon Ryan scored just 4:12 into the game to give the Tigers an early lead.
East Juniata dominated play early. Fronk hit the post at 16:43 after he put a move on his mark and beat him with a shot to the near post. The ball bounced off for a rebound, but a Bloomsburg defender cleared it.
Ahmed Elbertagy scored for the Panthers when he headed a cross from Cameron McCarthy into the net.
“The guys have a lot heart and a lot of determination,” Bloomsburg coach Mike McGarry said. “They have a desire to continue on even in the face of adversity. We didn’t have the greatest season. We had some ups and downs and every single game that these guys came out and played they did with all of their effort.”
Fronk scored with an assist from Gannon Ryan eight minutes into the second half to restore East Juniata’s one-goal lead. Rowan Smith put the game away later in the half when he controlled a ball in the box and put into an upper corner for a goal.
“We told them they won the first half and needed to just forget about that goal at the end of the half,” coach Ryan said. “The goal by Fronk was probably the prettiest passing goal I’ve seen all season.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A SEMIFINAL
at Loyalsock H.S.
EAST JUNIATA 3, BLOOMSBURG 1
First half
EJ-Gannon Ryan (Cy Fronk), 3:12; B-Ahmed Elbetagy (Cameron McCarthy), 39:58.
Second half
EJ-Fronk (Ryan), 47:52; EJ-Rowan Smith, 56:23
Shots: EJ, 15-5. Shots on goal: EJ, 10-2. Corners: B, 5-3. Saves: Bloomsburg 7 (Joshua Fuller); East Juniata 1 (Andrew Hunter).