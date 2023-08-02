The Associated Press
MIAMI — Jesús Sánchez hit a bases-loaded single with no outs in the 12th inning as the Miami Marlins rallied from a five-run deficit and came back twice in extra innings for 9-8 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night in a matchup of NL wild-card contenders.
The Marlins faced a 5-0 deficit going into the bottom of the sixth inning, but forced extra innings when Jorge Soler slugged a solo homer with one out in the ninth.
After Philadelphia’s Brandon Marsh hit a two-run homer to lead off the 10th inning, Miami matched it.
Philadelphia also took a lead into the 11th before Miami newcomer Josh Bell singled through the infield with two outs to tie the score once again.
Philadelphia had won the first two games of the four-game set.
Alec Bohm led the Phillies with a game-best four hits, including one that drove in a go-ahead run in the top of the 11th. He went 4 for 6 with three RBIs.
The Phillies went down in order in the 12th to Miami reliever Tanner Scott— the Marlins’ eighth pitcher of the game.
Philadelphia appeared to be rolling toward a third consecutive win against the Marlins when it scored twice in the fourth inning and added three more runs in the sixth.
Down 5-0 and getting little against starter Zack Wheeler, Miami began its comeback in the bottom of the sixth when Bell and Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered to right on back-to-back pitches.
Bell was acquired by the Marlins on Tuesday in a deal with Cleveland and went 4 for 5 with a walk in his Miami debut.
Jake Burger, also playing in his first game after being acquired in a deal with the White Sox, went 2 for 4 with a walk.