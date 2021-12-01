The Daily Item
LORETTO — Ramiir Dixon-Conover scored 23 points to lead hot-shooting Saint Francis to a 93-67 victory over Bucknell on Wednesday in nonconference men’s basketball.
Andrew Funk paced the Bison with 17 points, while centers Alex Timmerman (12) and Andre Screen (10) combined for 22.
Ronell Giles Jr. added 13 points for the Red Flash (3-3), who won their second straight after beating Lehigh on Sunday.
Bucknell (2-6) was coming off its best defensive performance of the season in Sunday’s 65-56 overtime win over Siena at Sojka Pavilion, but the Bison struggled to get stops in this one. Led by Dixon-Conover, Saint Francis was effective attacking the rim in the first half, and then the Red Flash went 9-for-17 from 3-point range to pull away in the second.
The Bison got out to a great start, hitting 10 of their first 15 shots on the way to a 23-16 lead. Screen, seeing his first action after a three-game injury absence, put back his own miss and then fed Josh Adoh for a corner three. Rice finished in the lane for a 7-0 run and a seven-point lead.
But the Bison managed only three more field goals over the final 11:30 of the half, and Saint Francis outscored them 26-9 the rest of the way. Dixon-Conover’s layup capped an 11-2 run that gave the Red Flash a 27-25 lead. Bucknell went up 29-28 on Screen’s dunk at the 5:05 mark before the hosts finished the half on a 14-3 spurt.
Maxwell Land and Myles Thompson hit 3-pointers to spark the run, as Saint Francis went up 42-32 at intermission.
The Bison turned it over on the first possession of the second half, which led to a Thompson 3-pointer, and the Red Flash were off and running. Funk got going with nine points in a four-minute stretch, but Bucknell just could not manufacture enough defensive stops.
Saint Francis hit five 3-ponters in a 27-5 run that made it 83-48 with 7:22 to play. The Red Flash hit eight of their first 12 attempts from the arc in the second half.
Bucknell shot 39.3 percent from the field and was 5-for-19 from long range. Saint Francis finished at 51.4 percent overall, hitting 12 of 30 from deep, and committed only six turnovers.