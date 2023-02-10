WILLIAMSPORT — Shanniyah and Sheiana Tutler each scored 13 points for the Golden Knights (13-8).
Giyannah Parlante also finished the game in double figures as she ends with 11 points in a battle between two playoff teams.
Liz Spieles finished with a game-high 16 points, six assists, and four steals for Line Mountain (11-9), while Brooke Barwick and Hannah Ruohoniemi each ended with nine points. Ruohoniemi added a team high 16 rebounds, six steals, and three blocks for the Eagles.
Saint John Neumann 58, Line Mountain 49
Saint John Neumann (13-8) 58
Ella Ballard 1 0-0 2; Lily Reid 3 2-2 9; Sophie Reid 1 0-0 2; Elizabeth Weller 2 4-5 8; Shanniyah Tutler 3 4-6 13; Giyannah Parlante 5 0-0 11; Sheiana Tutler 5 3-4 13. Totals: 21 13-17 58.
3-point goals: Sha.Tutler 3, L.Reid, Parlante.
Did not score: Jaden Nixon, Brianna Lisi.
Line Mountain (11-9) 49
Sierra Klinger 2 0-0 4; Brooke Barwick 4 0-0 9; Kyleigh Masser 1 0-0 3; Hannah Ruohoniemi 3 3-5 9; Kyleen Michael 3 2-2 8; Liz Spieles 6 3-4 16. Totals: 19 8-11 49.
3-point goals: Barwick, Masser, Spieles.
Did not score: Sophia Coller.
Score by quarters
LM;7;14;9;19 — 49
SJN;12;12;14;20 — 58