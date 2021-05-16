FRISCO, Texas — After riding late defensive stands to victory in their first three playoff games, the Sam Houston Bearkats leaned on their offense to secure the biggest win in program history on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Stadium.
With 16 seconds left, and the Bearkats trailing by four, Eric Schmid squeezed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Ife Adeyi between a pair of South Dakota State defenders to lift Sam Houston to a 23-21 victory — and the first FCS National Championship in program history.
“I don’t know if it really clicked yet ... I’m kind of still in shock,” Schmid said of the emotions following his touchdown pass to Adeyi, who finished with five receptions for 73 yards. “I was just elated really, knowing that we went down and picked up the slack when we needed to. But right now, I just can’t even express my emotions.”
“It was a bullet. I mean, he threw a bullet, and right into Ife’s chest,” Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler said. “He wasn’t going to chance that thing going anywhere else. It went right in his chest, and it was a great, great play.”
The Bearkats are the first school in Texas to win a national title at the FCS level.
“There’s a lot of people who say, ‘We want to win a National Championship.’ There are few institutions that do what is needed to do to win a National Championship,” said Keeler, who joined the Bearkats in 2014. “That’s what attracted me to Sam Houston. I saw Willie (Fritz) got really close — in four years, he got there twice — and I was like, ‘This is a place you can do this.’”
Schmid passed for 209 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, while adding 54 yards on the ground. Jequez Ezzard hauled in a season-high 10 catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bearkats’ aerial attack, with no reception proving more pivotal than his final one.
The graduate transfer from Howard, who was voted the Most Outstanding Player, kept his team’s championship hopes alive with a five-yard catch on fourth down in the final minute to set up the game-winning score. Schmid also picked up a fourth-down conversion with a nine-yard run during the Bearkats’ 16-play, 65-yard scoring drive that secured the victory.
“I can’t say enough about him because he’s a quiet guy that just goes out there and works every week,” Schmid said of Ezzard. “He’s an extremely big playmaker for us. I can count on him any time to make the play, and that’s what he did today.
“He kept us in it and kept us rolling as an offense, so having a guy like that was really nice to have out there. But props to everybody on the offense. I mean, the offensive line battled the whole game, running backs did good, and all the other receivers made plays when they needed to.”
Heavy rain resulted in five combined fumbles in the first 15 minutes, with lightning causing a 74-minute delay with 8:25 left in the second quarter. Sam Houston, which fell behind 7-0 in the opening minutes, tied the game before the break on a 35-yard touchdown reception by Ezzard 3:44 into the second quarter.