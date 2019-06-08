Pam Samuelson, Susquehanna University’s Director of Athletics for the past 16 years, is leaving the university to become the commissioner of the Little East Conference.
Susquehanna University President Jonathan D. Green announced the resignation Friday morning. Samuelson’s last day at Susquehanna will be June 27.
The Little East Conference (LEC) was formed in 1986 with six public institutions. It now features nine institutions that cover all six New England states: Castleton University (Vt.), Eastern Connecticut State University, Keene State College (N.H.), UMass Boston, UMass Dartmouth, Plymouth State University (N.H.), Rhode Island College, University of Southern Maine and Western Connecticut State University.
“Pam has been a highly effective leader during her tenure at Susquehanna, responsible for all aspects of our NCAA Division III program of 23 varsity sports, as well as club sports, intramurals, and recreation programs,” Green said. “She has elevated Susquehanna athletics while ably navigating through periods of change.”
“I am very grateful for the opportunity given by Presidents Jay Lemons and Jonathan Green to serve as the Director of Athletics at SU for the past 16 years. While I am excited about my new role with the Little East Conference, SU is a special place and leaving is somewhat bittersweet,” Samuelson said.
Under her leadership, Susquehanna was a founding member of the Landmark Conference in 2007 and underwent a major rebranding initiative that resulted in a new nickname and brand identity being adopted in 2016. Samuelson served as Landmark Conference Chairperson from 2012-14, and saw Susquehanna capture four Landmark President’s Trophy titles as the conference’s top athletics program.
“It has been a privilege to work with so many talented and professional coaches, staff and faculty throughout my 16 years,” Samuelson said. “I am proud of the work that our coaches and support staff have done to provide a quality experience for our student-athletes, and I am just grateful to have been a part of it.”