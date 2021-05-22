WELLSBORO — Casen Sandri hit for the cycle and knocked in six runs as No. 6-seed Mount Carmel pounded out 21 hits in a 19-5 opening-round victory over No. 3-seed Wellsboro on Saturday in the District 4 Class 3A quarterfinals.
Mount Carmel (11-10) won its sixth straight game, and will face Loyalsock at 4 p.m. at Central Columbia on Tuesday in the semifinals. The nightcap will see Central Columbia, the top-seed, face Hughesville, a 13-5 winner over North Penn-Mansfield in Saturday other quarterfinal, at 6 p.m.
Isaac Keene gave Wellsboro a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but the Red Tornadoes plated six runs in the top of the second take a 6-2 lead.
Sandri had a three-run triple to give Mount Carmel a 3-1 lead. Damon Dowkus added an RBI single, Reed Witkoski had a sacrifice fly and Colin Lokitis scored on a wild pitch.
The Hornets (12-8) would be within 8-5 heading into the fifth inning, but Wellsboro never found an answer for the Mount Carmel offense.
The Red Tornadoes plated two runs in the fifth, four in the sixth and five runs in the top of the seventh.
Sandri had a two-run homer in the fifth inning. Witkoski had a solo homer in the sixth, Sandri and Dowkus had back-to-back RBI doubles.
In the seventh inning, Devin O'Hearn, Gavin Lasko, Julien Stellar and Dowkus all had RBI singles.
District 4 playoffs
Class 3A quarterfinals
at Wellsboro H.S.
Mount Carmel 19, Wellsboro 5
Mount Carmel;062;024;5 — 19-21-1
Wellsboro;121;100;0 — 5-7-4
Damon Dowkus, Damien Milewski (5) and Gavin Lasko. Zach Rowland, Blake Hamblin (3), Darryn Callahan (6) and Kaeden Mann.
WP: Dowkus; LP: Rowland.
Mount Carmel: Julien Stellar, 3-for-5, 4 runs, RBI; Casen Sandri, 4-for-6, double, triple, homer (5th, one on), 3 runs, 6 RBIs; Dowkus, 4-for-5, double, 3 RBIs; Colin Lokitis 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Trevor McDonald, 3-for-5, double; Reed Witkoski, 1-for-3, homer (6th, solo), 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Evan Bronkoski, 3 runs; Lasko, 4-for-5, 2 runs, RBI, Jonas Bettleyon, 2 runs.
Wellsboro: Cameron Brought 2-for-4; Isaac Keane, 2-for-4, homer (3rd, solo), run, 2 RBIs; Dylan Abernathy, 1-for-3, double, run, RBI.