SELINSGROVE — Seven girls scored in Lourdes Regional’s pivotal second quarter, and the Red Raiders downed Selinsgrove 43-34 on Saturday in a nonleague girls basketball matchup.
Katie Sandri scored five of her game-high 21 points in the second quarter, and Peyton Kehler added four as Lourdes (5-12) forged a 25-17 halftime lead. Sandri hit five 3-pointers, while Kehler finished with eight points.
Cierra Adams scored seven points to lead the Seals (7-10).
Lourdes Regional 43,
Selinsgrove 34
Lourdes Regional (5-12) 43
Terri Reichard 3 0-1 6, Katie Sandri 8 0-1 21, Chloe Rishel 1 0-1 2, Peyton Kehler 3 1-2 8, Emma Shimko 2 0-0 4, Meryl Czeponis 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 1-5 43.
3-point goals: Sandri 5, Kehler.
Did not score: None.
Selinsgrove (7-10) 34
Lexy Gabrielson 1 0-0 3, Emma Atwood 3 0-0 6, Avery DeFazio 1 1-2 4, Lizzy Diehl 2 2-2 6, Katie Shaffer 1 2-2 5, Cierra Adams 2 3-4 7, Veronica Stanford 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 8-10 34.
3-point goals: DeFazio, Gabrielson, Shaffer, Stanford.
Did not score: Alyssa Latsha, Emily Davis.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional 10 15 10 8 — 43
Selinsgrove 12 5 10 7 — 34
n Shikellamy 42,
Lewisburg 27
LEWISBURG — Tori Scheller’s seven first-quarter points put Shikellamy on the fast track to a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover win.
The Braves (11-4) surged ahead 11-6 after one quarter, and led by six at halftime. Jordan Moten scored a game-high 14 for Shikellamy, while Scheller finished with nine. Brooke Snyder added eight points, and Tori Smith chipped in seven for the Braves.
Jamie Fedorjaka and Sophie Kilbride paced Lewisburg (5-12) with nine and eight points, respectively. Hope Drumm added six points for the Green Dragons.
Shikellamy 42, Lewisburg 27
Shikellamy (11-4) 42
Jordan Moten 5 4-4 14, Emma Bronowicz 2 0-0 4, Tori Smith 3 1-1 7, Tori Scheller 4 0-1 9, Brooke Snyder 3 2-4 8. Totals 17 7-10 42.
3-point goals: Scheller.
Did not score: Taylor Sees, Cassie Ronk, Melanie Minnier, Paige Fausey, Lilly Wiest, Kiersten Strohecker.
Lewisburg (5-12) 27
Sophie Kilbride 4 0-0 8, Maddie Still 0 0-4 0, Jamie Fedorjaka 3 1-2 9, Regan Llanso 2 0-0 4, Hope Drumm 2 2-2 6. Totals 11 3-8 27.
3-point goals: Fedorjaka.
Did not score: Maddie Materne, Gracie Murphy, Lauren Gross, Anna Baker.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy 11 6 14 11 — 42
Lewisburg 6 5 6 10 — 27
n Mount Carmel 55,
Tri-Valley 28
MOUNT CARMEL — Nine first-quarter points by Dani Rae Renno helped Mount Carmel build a double-digit lead and cruise to the nonleague win.
Renno finished with a game-high 11 points, while Lauren Shedleski added eight. Mia Chapman, Alyssa Reisinger and Jenna Pizzoli each added seven points for the Red Torandoes (12-4).
Mount Carmel 55, Tri-Valley 28
Tri-Valley 28
Brook Adams 0 1-2 1, Lexi Snyder 1 0-0 2, Gianna Poletti 2 1-1 5, Hope Colohan 1 1-6 3, Autumn Connell 4 2-2 10, Miaya Clouser 0 1-2 1, Faith Colohan 2 0-0 4, Megan Canfield 0 2-4 2. Totals 9 8-17 28.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: C. Kacmurczyk
Mount Carmel (12-4) 55
Mia Chapman 3 1-1 7, Caroline Fletcher 1 0-0 2, Lauren Shedleski 2 4-6 8, Dani Rae Renno 4 3-4 11, Alyssa Reisinger 3 1-1 7, Jenna Pizzoli 3 0-0 7, Rachel Witkoski 1 0-1 2, Jewel Scott 2 1-2 5, Maggie McCracken 2 0-0 4, Emily Szanty 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 9-15 55.
3-point goals: Pizzoli.
Did not score: Brooke Bernini, Maddie Sosky, Molly McCracken.
Score by quarters
Tri-Valley 4 6 4 14 — 28
Mount Carmel 16 13 14 12 — 55
JV score: Mount Carmel 47-23. High scorer: Jenna Pizzoli 12.
n Greenwood 51,
Millersburg 22
MILLERSBURG — Kenedy Stroup scored a game-high 21 points, including eight in the first quarter to spark Greenwood’s win in Tri-Valley League play.
The Wildcats (13-4 overall, 10-2 TVL) led 23-12 at halftime, and pulled away with a 16-3 third quarter.
Hannah Dyer and Jordan Mallon each scored seven points for Millersburg (0-18, 0-13).
Greenwood 51, Millersburg 22
Greenwood (13-4, 10-2) 51
Kenedy Stroup 4 10-12 21, Jordan Stroup 0 1-2 1, Mercedes McNaughton 0 2-2 2, Abby Taylor 4 2-2 10, Ella Brummer 1 0-0 2, Alli Crockett 2 1-2 5, Alli Walton 3 3-4 9, Sarah Pennay 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 20-26 51.
3-point goals: K. Stroup 3.
Did not score: Madison Howell, Nyssa Yoder, Emilie Brinser, Ella Seiber.
Millersburg (0-18, 0-13) 22
Paige Rothermel 1 0-0 2, Kierstyn Smith 1 0-0 2, Hannah Dyer 1 5-6 7, Emma Mauretz 1 0-0 2, Jordan Mallon 3 1-4 7, Sofia Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 6-10 22.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Mallory Strawser, Bailey Strawser.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 14 9 16 12 — 51
Millersburg 6 6 3 7 — 22
n Juniata 63,
Line Mountain 43
MIFFLINTOWN — Emily Gonsar made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 14 points for Line Mountain, but the Eagles were unable to keep up in the TVL game.
Juniata topped 20 points in each of the first two quarters, building a 43-20 halftime lead.
Gonsar had a trio of first-quarter 3-pointers for Line Mountain (2-12 overall, 2-8 TVL). Liberty Downs and Katelynne Michael added eight and seven points, respectively.
Juniata 63, Line Mountain 43
Line Mountain (2-12, 2-8) 43
Sage Hoover 2 2-2 6, Lilliana Feliciano 2 0-1 4, Sara Canepa 1 0-2 2, Jaya London 0 0-2 0, Katelynne Michael 3 1-2 7, Liberty Downs 3 1-2 8, Emily Gonsar 5 0-0 14, Kalina Pechart 1 0-1 2. Totals 17 4-12 43.
3-point goals: Gonsar 4, Downs.
Did not score: Brianna Bendas, Kyleen Michael,
Juniata (10-7, 7-4) 63
Rowe Shepps 1 0-0 2, Mackenzi Beward 1 1-2 3, Semenia Malcolm 2 0-0 5, Mackenzie Bennet 5 0-0 12, Mya Rush 5 0-0 14, Lorena Rivera 1 0-0 3, Talon Walton 2 0-0 4, Olivia Clark 4 2-3 10, Malin Kint 4 0-0 8, Chloe Beckenbaugh 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 3-5 63.
3-point goals: Rush 4, Bennet 2, Malcolm, Rivera.
Did not score: Cora Musser, Liseth Montoya, Anna Mae O’Brien.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 16 4 9 14 — 43
Juniata 22 21 11 9 — 63