Casen Sandri, who is a rising senior at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School, has been playing baseball a long time, but even he was a little surprised by the numbers he put up this past spring for Mount Carmel Area in the schools’ co-operative program.
After not having a season in 2020 due to COVID-19, Sandri came back by hitting .411 and slugging eight home runs, half of his team’s total. He scored 27 runs, drove in 23, added five doubles and had a .438 on-base percentage, a .835 slugging percentage and a 1.324 OPS.
Those numbers, particularly the eight home runs, have earned Sandri an invitation to the 14th annual World Power Showcase Home Run Derby and All-American Classic, to be held in Miami’s loanDepot Park, Nov. 20-24.
“I’m pumped he got this opportunity and recognition,” Mount Carmel coach Brenton Eades said.
The event features the most prolific amateur players from around the country and world to show off their skills in front of top scouts and recruiters, culminating in an all-star game on the final day.
“His power is deceptive,” Eades said. “He’s not a real big kid. You don’t look at him and think, ‘This kid hits bombs.’ His power comes from his core, and he generates an ungodly amount of power.”
Sandri is one of three Pennsylvania players selected, as a second baseman. According to the Derby’s release, each player exemplifies tremendous character, abilities, power, coach/scout references, and recent school performances.
“I had a good high school season,” Sandri said by phone from Kenesaw, Ga., where he was playing in the East Cobb County Classic, a travel tournament for Northeast Pride, a 17-under team. “This year for sure (I was surprised). Last year, when we had COVID, we (Mount Carmel) were going to field a great team but that set us back.”
Eades was also pleased with what he saw from the junior.
“He’s an exceptional player,” Eades said. “Everytime he gets in the cage, he knows the approach he wants. In games, he’s phenomenal in situations, and knows how to get runners over.”
Like all good athletes, Sandri didn’t waste time in the off-year, even though all his travel team play was wiped out as well.
“I did a lot of weight lifting,” Sandri said. “I didn’t work out with anyone, just did it on my own. I think I went from 185 pounds to 200 and just got a lot stronger.”
Sandri credited his high school coaches, first at Shamokin — where he played as a freshman — and then at Mount Carmel, where Eades and his staff really prepared the team for the season despite the year off.
“The coaches have really helped me a lot,” said Sandri, who is the latest in a recent line of exceptional Red Tornadoes, including Brett Williams, who just finished an All-American career at Penn State Harrisburg, and Thomas Schultz, a pitcher on Vanderbilt’s College World Series runner-up team.
“They have a great program,” he said. “Their offseason workouts are good. They really helped me.”
Eades said the offseason, and by extension the lost season, are almost more important than early practices in season.
“I’m a firm believer that you win games and championships in the offseason,” Eades said. “We definitely like to get extra work in the offseason — drills, lifting. I’m glad it helps. In season, you only have two or three weeks before (you start playing). You can’t get reps in during that time.”
Sandri also plays basketball at Lourdes, but concedes he’s always been more of a baseball guy. He played on the Breaker Boys, a local traveling team that won the prestigious Cooperstown, N.Y., 12-under tournament several years ago.
“That was probably the highlight of my travel ball career,” he said.
Sandri and his team will be moving on from the East Cobb tournament to a wooden bat tournament later this month.
Daily Item sports editor Kurt Ritzman contributed to this report.