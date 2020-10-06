The Daily Item
HALIFAX — Leah Sankey scored five goals, including the match’s last with 111 seconds to play, and East Juniata remained unbeaten in Tri-Valley League play with an 11-1 win over Halifax.
Kierstyn Fogle added four goals and two assists for the Tigers (6-1 overall, 6-0 TVL). Sankey also had an assist in the win.
East Juniata 11, Halifax 1
First half
EJ-Kierstyn Fogle, 4:07; EJ-Leah Sankey, 9:37; EJ-Sankey (Kierstyn Fogle), 16:25; EJ-Fogle, 23:45; EJ-Amara Brubaker (Marin Varner), 32:03.
Second half
EJ-Sankey (Fogle), 42:07; EJ-Sankey, 55:07; EJ-Fogle, 57:30; EJ-Fogle, 64:20; EJ-Brianna Henry (Sankey), 77:06; EJ-Sankey, 78:07.
Shots: EJ 22-3. Saves: East Juniata 2; Halifax 11.
n Bloomsburg 7, Midd-West 0
BLOOMSBURG — Paige Temple scored four goals, and Ava Billmeyer had three first-half assists in Bloomsburg’s HAC crossover win.
Leah Ferster and Rylee Weaver combined to make four saves for Midd-West (5-5).
Bloomsburg 7, Midd-West 0
First half
B-Paige Temple (Ava Billmeyer), 1:00; B-Libby Haney (Billmeyer), 4:00; B-Temple, 15:00; B-Temple (Billmeyer), 22:00.
Second half
B-Billmeyer (Kelsey Widom), 48:00; B-Temple, 51:00; B-Widom (Rylee Klinger), 62:00.
Shots: B 11-5. Corners: B 7-3. Saves: Midd-West 4 (Leah Ferster, Rylee Weaver); Bloomsburg 5 (Abbey Gerasimoff).
JV score: Midd-West 3-1.
n Meadowbrook Christian 9,
St. Joseph’s Academy 1
MILTON — Katie Steck, Mattie Steck and Amelia Yordy each scored a pair of goals, and Audrey Millett had two assists to lead Meadowbrook Christian to a nonleague victory.
Millett also scored a goal, while the Stecks each had an assist for the Lions (10-2 overall, 4-1).
Meadowbrook Christian 9,
St. Joseph Catholic Academy 1
First half
SJC-Clare Marsh, 0:44; MC-Kailey Devlin (Katie Steck), 2:16; MC-Mattie Steck (Audrey Millett), 4:37; MC-K. Steck (M. Steck), 10:59; MC-K. Steck (Takira Yoder), 21:57; MC-Amelia Yordy (Devlin), 23:15; MC-M. Steck (Millett), 30:54; MC-Millett, 34:29.
Second half
MC-Maddy Osman, 50:10; MC-Yordy (Jenaka Day), 61:12.
Shots: MC 12-4. Corners: MC 7-1. Saves: St. Joseph Catholic Academy 3 (Kathryn Pase); Meadowbrook Christian 3 (Emily Toland 2, Alayna Smith 1).