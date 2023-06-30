The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — Carlos Santana hit his first career walkoff home run, a two-run shot to cap a three-run ninth inning, and rally the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Milwaukee Brewers 8-7 on Friday night for their fourth straight win.
With his team trailing 7-5, Andrew McCutchen drew the Pirates within one when he hit a one-out RBI double. Henry Davis grounded out, and Santana, a 14-year veteran, drove a pitch from Matt Bush (0-2) deep to right field.
Santana also doubled twice, and McCutchen homered among his three hits and had three RBIs.
The Pirates used RBI singles by McCutchen in the seventh and Jack Suwinski in the eighth to pull to 7-5. Suwinski had two hits.
Rookie Carmen Mlodzinski (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings for his first major-league win.
Nationals 2, Phillies 1
PHILADELPHIA — Stone Garrett hit a two-run homer, and Josiah Gray forced two pop-ups and struck out a batter that left the potential go-ahead run stranded in the pivotal sixth inning as Washington snapped Philadelphia’s three-game winning streak.
Gray (6-6) struck out eight and walked one over six innings to win his second straight start. Hunter Harvey worked a scoreless ninth for his seventh save.
Alec Bohm had an RBI single in the second to account for Philadelphia’s run. Starter Cristopher Sánchez (0-2) took the loss, striking out six, walking one and allowing one earned run in six innings.
Reds 7, Padres 5, 11 innings
CINCINNATI — Spencer Steer hit a game-winning two-run home run in the 11th inning, and Cincinnati overcame Alexis Díaz’s first blown save of the season.
Elly De La Cruz doubled to drive in Jonathan India with the tying run, and De La Cruz tried to score from third on Nick Senzel’s grounder to third off Drew Carlton, but was called out because he touched catcher Gary Sánchez’s left foot. Steer followed with his homer off Drew Carlton (2-1).
Braves 16, Marlins 4
ATLANTA — Michael Soroka won his first home start in nearly three years, Matt Olson homered twice and drove in five runs, and National League-leading Atlanta won its sixth straight game.
Ronald Acuña Jr., Eddie Rosario, Austin Riley and Sean Murphy also went deep to give the Braves 153 homers, by far the most in the majors. They hit 61 in June to set a franchise record for a single month, breaking the mark of 56 from June 2019.
Soroka (1-1) took the mound in a home game for the first time since Aug. 3, 2020, when he tore his Achilles tendon for the first of two times.
Giants 5, Mets 4
NEW YORK — Patrick Bailey hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to help San Francisco beat reeling New York.
The Mets opened June by completing a three-game sweep of Philadelphia, then went 6-19 the rest of the way, losing 15 games in the NL East standings to first-place Atlanta, and falling nine games behind the Giants in the race for the final wild card.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Twins 8, Orioles 1
BALTIMORE — Joey Gallo, Max Kepler and Byron Buxton homered to help Minnesota break out of its offensive funk, and Pablo López allowed three hits in six innings for the Twins in a rout of Baltimore.
Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 0
TORONTO — Jarren Duran hit a two-run homer, James Paxton and two relievers combined on a three-hitter, and Boston snapped a season-worst five-game losing streak.
Toronto is 7-18 against AL East opponents.
Astros 5, Rangers 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — Mauricio Dubón lined a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning, and Houston opened its series against AL West-leading Texas with a win.
INTERLEAGUE
Cubs 10, Guardians 1
CHICAGO — Justin Steele tossed a three-hit shutout into the seventh inning, and won his third straight start as Chicago snapped a four-game skid, and spoiled the return of Cleveland manager Terry Francona.
Steele (9-2) struck out six and walked one in 61/3 innings.
Rockies 8, Tigers 5
DENVER — Ezequiel Tovar hit a three-run homer and extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games in Colorado’s win over Detroit.
Tovar’s eighth homer gave the Rockies an 8-3 lead in the sixth inning, and the shortstop also singled in a five-run second for an 5-0 lead.
Dodgers 9, Royals 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mookie Betts homered twice off big league debutant Alec Marsh, finishing 4-for-4 with two walks and four RBIs as Los Angeles beat Kansas City.
Jason Heyward added three hits and two RBIs for the Dodgers.
Yankees-Cardinals ppd.
ST. LOUIS — The scheduled game between New York and St. Louis was postponed because of inclement weather.
It will be made up today at 6:15 p.m. as the finale of a split doubleheader, with the first game set to begin as originally planned at 1:15 p.m.