Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley added another accolade to his growing list of NFL achievements when he received an ESPY award for best breakthrough athlete Wednesday night in Los Angeles.
Barkley topped Christian Yelich (Milwaukee Brewers), Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) and U.S. Open and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka in the category's voting.
The second overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft was named Offensive Rookie of the Year by The Associated Press and was selected to play in the 2019 Pro Bowl after rushing for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns on 261 attempts in his first season as a New York Giant. Barkley also tallied 721 yards receiving and four touchdown receptions and set an NFL rookie record with 91 catches by a running back.
Barkley shattered Giants' franchise rookie records for rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns last year. He rushed for more than 100 yards on seven occasions and had a four-week span where he broke the 100-yard threshold in four consecutive games.
Barkley is Penn State’s all-time rushing touchdowns leader with 43. He ran for 1,271 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2017, his final season at Penn State.
