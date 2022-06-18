SELINSGROVE — Greg Satterlee took the lead on lap three, and went on for the win in the Late Model open at Selinsgrove Speedway Saturday night.
Bryan Bernheisel out dueled Andy Haus into the first turn to take the lead in the Late Model feature. They were followed by Satterlee, Matt Cosner and Jim Bernheisel.
Satterlee raced into second, and on lap three, passed Berheisel for the lead.
Satterlee soon built up a straightaway lead lengthening it with each lap.
With 11 laps remaining, Matt Cosner passed Bernheisel for second. Almost immediately, a car spun in front of Satterlee causing him to take evasive action.
On the restart, a massive pileup in the third turn brought out the red flag as the track was blocked. No drivers were injured in the incident.
Despite having the field on his rear bumper, Satterlee was un-contested for the rest of the race taking the checkered flag over Cosner, Haus, Bryan Bernheisel, and Andrew Yoder.
“I knew we had to get out early, and get into clean air.” Satterlee said. “I really like these big fast tracks. We have a good balanced setup for them.
“I was a little concerned with those late restarts. You can overshoot a corner, and get yourself in trouble.”
Late Model heats were won by Rick Eckert, Haus, Jim Berheisel and Satterlee. Jared Miley won the consolation. Group time trials went to Eckert with a time of 20.216 in Flight A, while Jim Bernheisel’s time of 20.556 won Flight B.
The Limited Late Model feature was being called to the track at press time.
Devin Hart, Andrew Yoder and Trent Brennenman won the Limited Late Model heats. Yoder won the Little Bob’s Dash for Cash.
Jimmy Kessler and Levi Vial won the Roadrunner heats.