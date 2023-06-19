SELINSGROVE — The Appalachian Mountain Speedweek wrapped up late Sunday night at Selinsgrove Speedway with the Paul Long Memorial. Gregg Satterlee, of Rochester Mills, took the win and the $6,300 first-place prize.
With his second-place finish, Tyler Emory from King George, Virginia, was crowned the Speedweek champion.
The URC Sprint Cars were also on the schedule after being rained out two weeks ago. Tyler Reeser in just his second race in his new ride won the 25-lap feature regaining the lead, late in the race.
Tyler Emory shot to the front of the Late Model feature from the outside pole followed by Gregg Satterlee, Hayes Mattern, Rick Eckert and Jason Covert.
Emory, who had already won two Speedweek races, soon opened a sizable lead as the front runners started to get into lapped traffic.
A lap 10 caution was unfurled when Coleby Frye stopped on the speedway.
Choosing the outside position on the two-abreast restart, Emory went back up to the fence to maintain the point and again opened a large lead.
A lap 14 caution came out again, this time for defending track champion, Bryan Bernheisel.
Emory again chose the outside to restart as the cars behind reshuffled with Covert moving to fourth and Eddie Carrier Jr. moving to sixth.
With 10 laps remaining the front three of Emory, Satterlee and Eckert had broken from the pack. Satterlee stalked Emory, slowly chipping into his lead and made the pass for the win coming off turn two with seven laps remaining.
Satterlee went on to win by 1.478 seconds over Emory, Eckert, Carrier Jr. and Dylan Yoder.
Frye, Jeff Rine, Mike Lupfer and Carrier Jr won the Late Model Heats. Matt Cosner and Randy Christine won the B-Mains.
Tylor Emory set fast time in time trials at 18.361 seconds
“It feels good to finish a long stretch of racing with a win,” Satterlee said. “We’d hoped we would have run a little better on some nights The competition was tough with all the good cars.
"We were able to get by Tyler down low but congratulations to him and those guys on the championship. Thanks to Jim (Bernheisel) for reviving this series we are looking forward to doing it again next year.”
Tyler Reeser rocketed to the front of the Sprint Car feature leading Derek Hauck, pole-sitter Matt Swift, Jake Karklin and Josh Weller into the first turn.
Bryan Nornhold brought out the caution on lap seven when he slowed but could not get off the speedway.
Reeser maintained the lead but with Hauck on his tail tank but the caution came out again one lap later when Swift and TJ Stutts got together.
Following a rash of yellow flags, Jason Shultz started a charge forward moving to fourth with Mark Smith on his tail.
Reeser and Hauck sliced through traffic with Hauck taking the lead down the backstretch on lap 18 using lapped traffic to his advantage but Reeser fought back regaining the lead in lapped traffic and the win with just two laps remaining. Hauck, Josh Weller, Shultz and Smith rounded out the top five.
“We both go caught up in lapped traffic,” Reeser said. “I was able to stay with him and got back by on the low side.” The win was Reeser's first ever at the speedway.
URC Sprint Car heats went to Jake Karklin, Matt Swift and Tyler Reeser. Reese Nowotarski won the B-Main.