LOCK HAVEN — Midd-West senior Chloe Sauer won the discus and the shot put on Friday night at the Bald Eagle Invitational at Hubert Jack Stadium on the campus of Lock Haven University.
Sauer’s victories were two of just four by local boys or girls athletes in the event.
Sauer won the discus with a throw of 99-0 and the shot put with a throw of 31-10.
Aurora Cieslukowski of Warrior Run won the pole vault with a leap of 11-0. Central Columbia won the girls team race, helped by winning all three relay races.
The lone boys winner was Collin Dreese of Mifflinburg. Dreese won the 1,600 in 4:34.