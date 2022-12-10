When you were a youngster did your parents make it a point to teach you to say thank you and show your appreciation for things? I certainly hope so. I know mine did, and my wife Karen and I did our best to pass along the same values to our daughter Jamie.’
It’s simply the right thing to do.
That being said, have you taken the time to say thanks to the landowners who so graciously allowed you to hunt, fish, trap, hike or camp on their property this past year?
I suppose it is because of the Christmas season, or maybe it is due to the calendar year soon coming to an end, but I for one always like to make sure that if I haven’t yet taken the time to offer a thank you to those who allowed access to their property to do it now.
Here in Central Pennsylvania, we are blessed to have a lot of hunting, fishing and other outdoor-related opportunities available to us on publicly-owned land. But even so, many of us also have the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors while on privately-owned property — a privilege that I for one certainly appreciate and hope continues.
How do you say thanks? A simple visit, a thank you card, or a phone call will do. You may even wish to go a bit further and offer a small gift as a token of your appreciation. A box of candy, a few homemade cookies, or maybe a ring of deer bologna or jerky would all be nice gifts. My wife and I often give a jar of homemade grape jelly as a thank you. It is not much, but it’s something that is both personal and I hope expresses an appreciation for the kindness that weíve received.
Think you are just too busy? Think again. You found the time to ask permission to hunt, trap, or fish and I bet you found the time to scout the property and then enjoy it. If so, you can find the time to say thank you and let the folks know how much you enjoyed your time there and if you were successful hunting or fishing.
Are others using the property? Do they show the landowner the same respect you do or do they leave a mess behind when they leave? Here is a little advice. While I know no one likes cleaning up after others, make a point to do so. I’ve seen some pretty surprised and pleased landowners when I’ve showed up with a bag of litter gathered from their property.
By showing a little respect you are letting them know that you’ll be the kind of guest that truly cares about the land and are not just there for what you can take from it. If spending a few minutes gathering up discarded bait containers, fishing lines and soda bottles prove my reliability, I am more than willing to do so.
In this age of lawsuits and a growing ìIím for me, who are you forî attitude among people, it is more important than ever for the outdoor lover to show just how much they appreciate the many outdoor experiences we enjoy on privately-owned and publicly-owned properties alike.
Think about it people: If you were a landowner and your property was abused, would you continue to allow access? I doubt it!
Treat people the way they deserve to be treated and hopefully, the same respect will be passed back to you.
Showing your respect for others and their property is even more important if you are a parent, grandparent or mentor. Kids learn from examples, so let’s all be the best example we can be.
Let’s not only pass on our love for the outdoors to the next generation but our respect for it and others as well. It is simply the right thing to do.