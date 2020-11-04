SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Loren Gehret set up two goals, and Cassidy Savitski helped cap another gritty performance by No. 8 seed Southern Columbia as it added to its list of upset victims with a 2-0 victory over No. 4seed South Williamsport in the District 4 Class A girls soccer semifinals on Tuesday.
The Tigers finished the regular season at 9-9 but beat top seed Benton in two overtimes — returning to win in less than a minute after the officials halted the game due to darkness — in the quarterfinals, before beating the Mounties.
“In our regular season, we had some really tough games and some tough losses,” Savitski said. “We learned from those and kept fighting. Coming into districts, we just play with our hearts and never stop fighting.”
“We had a roller coaster year, but we just kept telling them to get through to the postseason,” Southern Columbia coach Derek Stine said. “They’ve been doing a really great job with it.”
The Tigers (11-9) will face East Juniata, a 5-1 winner over Northumberland Christian School in the other semifinal, in the district championship game later this week. South Williamsport finishes the season at 13-4.
Southern Columbia took control of the game, winning nearly all the 50-50 balls. They also took advantage of their midfielders and forwards, forcing the ball to the wings.
“We’ve been preaching to them all along that we have to win the 50/50 balls,” Stine said. “We can’t let them win and try to get it back.”
The pressure paid off with 10 minutes left in the first half when Gehret pushed a low shot to the far post. The attempt came off a set piece. South Williamsport goalie Laila Shams made the save, but couldn’t control the ball. Sophie Shadle put him the rebound for the game’s first goal.
“Keeping the ball at our feet, and keeping the ball on the ground and out of the air helped us keep up the intensity,” Gehret said. “Our defense played really well today. They got the ball out wide which really helped us a lot. Once we get it out wide, we can start our attack.”
The Mountaineers posted just one shot in the first half and didn’t put one on net until the second half.
The start to the final 40 minutes played out much differently. South Williamsport went on the attack and posted two shots on goal and a corner in the opening ten minutes.
Mackenzie Palacz stopped both shots for the Tigers, eventually finished with a clean sheet.
The Tigers stopped the pressure, and right before Savitski’s header gave Southern Columbia an insurance goal.
“I’m not really sure what exactly happened,” Savitski said. “I just kept on it, and crashed the goal. It just fell my way that time.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A PLAYOFFS
SEMIFINAL
at South Williamsport
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 2,
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT 0
First half
SCA-Sophie Shadle (Loren Gehret), 30:00.
Second half
SCA-Cassidy Savitski (Gehret), 26:22.
Shots: SCA, 14-5; Shots on goal; SCA, 7-3. Corners, SCA, 7-3. Saves: Southern Columbia 3 (Mackenzie Palacz); South Williamsport 5 (Laila Shams). Fouls: SCA 20, SW 21. Cards: SCA, Peyton Wislosi, yellow, 15:12; Savitski, yellow, 2:52; SW, Claudia Green, yellow, 13:02; Piper Minier, yellow, 2:52.