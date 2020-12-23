Southern Columbia’s Gavin Garcia knew entering the 2020 season that things would be different in Catawissa.
The Tigers — who had just four starters returning from last season’s team — faced the pressure of being the three-time state champions, along with coach Jim Roth nearing former Berwick coach George Curry’s all-time state wins record.
“State championships don’t come as easy as they seem on Twitter, and every single guy that was coming back stepped up and did what we had to do,” Garcia said. “It got us a state title.”
That hard work also earned Garcia the Class 2A Player of the Year award from the Pennsylvania Football Writers Association on Tuesday.
He’s the fourth winner in a row from Southern Columbia. Ohio State freshman Julian Fleming won the last three awards.
Ten other Valley players were honored on the Class 2A and Class 3A teams. Three of Garcia’s teammates — all on the defensive side — were recognized. Cornerback Jake Davis, linebacker Wade Kerstetter and defensive end Derek Berlitz earned accolades for the Tigers.
Line Mountain also had two selections on the team. Defensive end Dominic Bridi and running back Garret Laudenslager were honored. Laudenslager was picked as an athlete on the all-state team.
All of the Class 3A honorees came from Danville. Quarterback K.J. Riley, wide receiver Carson Persing and linebacker Mason Raup were the Ironmen who were selected.
All of the players honored are seniors except for juniors Garcia and Berlitz, and sophomores Persing and Raup.
Garcia led the Tigers to a fourth straight state championship by setting a career-high in yards in the semifinals and the finals. He had 217 yards rushing and three touchdowns, along with 98 yards receiving and another touchdown, in the state championship win over Wilmington.
“Nobody really gave us a chance. It’s all we heard all summer: ‘If there is a football season, I don’t think the Tigers will be able win a state title,’” Garcia said. “We used that to fuel our fire (this season).”
For the season, Garcia finished with 1,921 yards rushing with 30 touchdowns. He scored 35 total touchdowns (adding two receiving, one punt return, one kickoff return and one interception return) this season. He’ll enter his senior season with 4,702 yards and 82 touchdowns in his career.
Davis and Kerstetter were the only seniors on the Southern Columbia team to play in all 60 games in the past four seasons, and finished their careers undefeated. Davis leaves Southern Columbia tied for the school interception record with 21. Kerstetter was second on the team in tackles this season.
Berlitz led Southern Columbia with 8.5 sacks from his defensive end position.
The two Eagles selections — along with quarterback Jacob Feese — helped Line Mountain bounce back from a losing season in 2019. Laudenslager moved to halfback from wide receiver, and rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season.
Laudenslager averaged 9.3 yards per carry for the Eagles. He ran for 1,134 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also had 53 tackles and 3.5 sacks as a linebacker.
Bridi led the Eagles with 66 tackles, including 11.5 tackles for a loss. He had a team-high 4.5 sacks and 16 hurries. Bridi also added two fumble recoveries and returned a fumble for a touchdown.
The three Danville honorees were key cogs in the Ironmen’s best season in school history. Danville won the District 4 Class 3A title, won the first state playoff game in school history, and made the state semifinals for the first time.
“I was just talking to Ian (Persing) and Jagger (Dressler) today about all the stuff that was going against us all year, between the pandemic and other things,” Riley said. “We just had to take it one day at time, and hope everything worked out.
“It turned out it did.”
Riley threw for 2,415 yards with 32 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also led the Ironmen with 354 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.
Riley finished his career as Danville’s all-time leading passer with 7,397 yards with 81 touchdown passes.
“People told me at the beginning of the season that I had a chance at all-state, but I didn’t really think about it. It’s not something you can expect,” Riley said. “I just hoped the season would turn out well. We went from a losing season into an Eastern final. It’s a huge improvement for Danville football.
“It’s really great to leave the program in a better standing.”
Riley’s favorite target — Carson Persing — was also honored.
Persing had 61 catches for 1,225 yards with 12 touchdowns this season. Persing has 106 catches for 1,986 yards and 22 touchdowns in just two seasons.
Raup led the Ironmen with 123 tackles, including 26 for loss, with two sacks and two blocked punts. Raup had a school-record 19 tackles in the district semifinal win over Athens.